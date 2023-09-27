7 incredible TV shows coming to Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and Apple TV+ in October

October is almost here, and with Halloween just around the corner, some of our favourite streamers are releasing some seriously creepy content. Netflix's TV haul is full of spine-chilling thrillers and murder mysteries like Bodies, and The Fall of the House of Usher. But, if you're looking for something less scary and more lighthearted, then there's a slew of shows that'll go perfect with a hot chocolate and a cosy blanket, too.

Based on Bonnie Garmus' bestselling novel, Lessons in Chemistry is coming to Apple TV+ and with Brie Larson at the helm, it's set to be a good one. And don't forget about returning favourites! Loki and The Gilded Age are both back for a second outing, on Disney+ and HBO Max, respectively. Here's what we're watching in October – mark your calendars!

Bodies

Watch on: Netflix

Release date: 19 October 2023

WATCH: Bodies - trailer

Putting a fresh spin on the classic detective drama, Bodies follows four different police officers in four different timelines – 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053. Confronted with the same crime and the same body years apart, each detective sets out to crack the case.

Boasting a stellar cast, Stephen Graham appears alongside The Queen's Gambit star Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Unorthodox actress Shira Haas, and The Split's Amaka Okafor.

Lessons in Chemistry

Watch on: Apple TV+

Release date: 13 October 2023

© Apple TV+ Brie Larson stars as Elizabeth Zott

Lessons in Chemistry is heading to the silver screen with Brie Larson starring as Elizabeth Zott. "Set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society," explains the synopsis.

"When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes."

The Fall of the House of Usher

Watch on: Netflix

Release date: 12 October 2023

© Netflix The Fall of the House of Usher is adapted from Edgar Allan Poe's short story of the same name

Mike Flanagan – aka the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor – brings Edgar Allan Poe's short story to life. Putting his own spin on the classic tale, Flanagan's adaptation follows Roderick and Madeline Usher, two ruthless siblings responsible for transforming Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth.

Life looks pretty good for the Ushers at first, until the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman, played by Carla Gugino. Kate Siegel, Mark Hamill, Rahul Kohli, Bruce Greenwood and Mary McDonnell round out the cast.

BECKHAM

Watch on: Netflix

Release date: 4 October 2023

© Netflix BECKHAM will look at the highs and lows of David Beckham's career

Offering unprecedented access to the Beckham family, Netflix's upcoming documentary traces the highs and lows of David Beckham's career. Building "a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time," BECKHAM will see David and his wife Victoria sit down to discuss the impact that fame had on their relationship and family life.

The Gilded Age (season two)

Watch on: HBO Max

Release date: 29 October 2023

© HBO Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski reprise their roles

The Gilded Age returns for a second season, with Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski reprising their roles. Exploring the tensions between duelling opera houses, the rivalry between old money and new continues in this sophomore season.

Loki (season two)

Watch on: Disney+

Release date: 5 October 2023

The God of Mischief returns in season two of Loki

The God of Mischief is back! "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority," explains the synopsis.

"Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Boiling Point

Watch on: BBC iPlayer

Release date: 1 October 2023

© BBC Boiling Point has been adapted for TV

Fans of the hit Indie film rejoice! Boiling Point is heading to the small screen, with a BBC adaptation. Set eight months after the events of the movie, and chef Andy's heart attack, the show will see new head chef Carly as she struggles to make a name for the Dalston restaurant Point North. With the hospitality industry in crisis, Carly and her kitchen crew must work to keep the restaurant afloat, while navigating the trials and tribulations of their personal lives.

Frasier

Watch on: Paramount+

Release date: 12 October 2023

© Chris Haston Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan in Frasier

The Frasier reboot is coming to Paramount+, with Kelsey Grammar stepping back into the very expensive shoes of Dr Frasier Crane. As the iconic character heads back to Boston, viewers will learn what Frasier's been up to since the sitcom's conclusion in 2004. Plus, they'll also join the psychologist on a number of new adventures with his son Freddy (played by Jack Cutmore-Scott) and college buddy Alan (Nichola Lyndhurst)