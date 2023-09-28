Dancing on Ice reveals third celebrity contestant - and she's a famous popstar

We can't wait to see her take to the ice

Dancing on Ice has announced popstar Hannah Spearritt as the third celebrity contestant taking to the ice for the 2024 series.

The news was revealed on Thursday's episode of Good Morning Britain, with Hannah appearing in a pre-recorded video.

She told viewers: "Hello Good Morning Britain, I've got a little secret to tell you.

© ITV Hannah Spearritt is the latest celebrity to join the 2024 show

"I'm going to be on Dancing on Ice 2024. I'm so excited and I'll be keeping you up to date with my training. We're going to have some fun!"

Hannah rose to fame as an original member of the pop group S Club, which was formed in the late 1990s.

Hannah joins Ricky Hatton MBE and Claire Sweeney in this year's line-up.

On why he signed up for the show, World Champion boxer Ricky told host Holly Willoughby on This Morning: "To set a new challenge [for myself]," he began. "It's been well-documented that I struggled with my retirement from boxing and I'm doing my little bit for mental health and trying to give a bit back now. And what I bang the drum about is, 'try to keep yourself busy'. When I was retired I sat there with nothing to do and my world fell apart."

© ITV Ricky Hatton is joining Dancing on Ice 2024

He added: "If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink."

Meanwhile, actress Claire said: "I'm really looking forward to going to an ice rink with my son and actually being able to skate and not have to use the penguins they give you to help you stay upright!"

© ITV Claire Sweeney is an actress

She added: "I've had to wear my boots around the house... I haven't stepped on the ice yet."