BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty away from show amid recent presenter absences

BBC Breakfast looked a little different on Thursday morning as regular host Naga Munchetty was missing from her regular spot on the red sofa.

The 48-year-old usually presents the current affairs programme alongside Charlie Stayt from Thursday to Saturday each week but was replaced by BBC Royal correspondent Sarah Campbell.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty calls out Charlie Stayt in tense moment

Naga's absence comes just days after the star hit back at a viewer who criticised her outfit on BBC Breakfast.

Following Saturday's episode, which saw Naga donning a grey silk dress, one viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "@BBCBreakfast What is @TVNaga01 wearing?? Looks like she's come straight to work from a night out at a sleazy single's nightclub…"

© BBC Sarah Campbell stepped in for Naga Munchetty on Thursday

Responding to the comment, Naga quipped: "Sssssh... don't tell anyone. (btw - it's called a dress)."

Fans were quick to show their support for the journalist in the comments section, with many praising her glamorous appearance. One person wrote: "I love that dress. You look great Naga," while another added: "Looks absolutely fabulous."

A third fan tweeted: "You continue to do you! You looked fabulous as usual."

© BBC Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty usually host the show from Thursday to Saturday

Naga isn't the only presenter who has been missing from the show recently. Sally Nugent, who appears alongside Jon Kay during the first half of the week, was missing from the programme on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jon was away from the red sofa on Monday, leaving Sally to present the show with Ben Thompson.

While Sally hasn't addressed her absence from Wednesday's show, it's possible that she had a lie-in following a late night at the National Television Awards on Tuesday.

© Sally Nugent/Instagram Sally Nugent on the NTAs red carpet with Rob Burrow and his family

The 52-year-old attended the prestigious awards ceremony with former rugby player Rob Burrow, who was nominated for his documentary, Rob Burrow - Living with MND.

Both Sally and BBC Breakfast have closely followed Rob's story since he was first diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2019.

© BBC Rob Burrow: Living with MND was nominated at this year's NTAs

The BBC film was up for Authored Documentary and was nominated alongside Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now, Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction and Deborah James: Bowelbabe In Her Own Words.

While Rob didn't win, with the gong going to Lewis Capaldi's Netflix documentary, Sally took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank the fans who voted.

The presenter shared a series of photos showing Sally looking glammed up in a stunning red dress whilst getting ready for the show with Rob's wife, Lindsey. In the caption, she penned: "I definitely didn't wake up like this. Thank you to the amazing @grainnefrawleymkup for getting me and Lindsey Burrow ready for the awards. Pic 3 gives you some idea of the amount of kit we used!

"A special thank you to Lindsey who came to the rescue when I realised I was trapped in my dress. (There are no pictures of this)," she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

"And thank you everyone for the votes and posts and the incredibly kind messages. The team @bbcbreakfast are very grateful for your support x."