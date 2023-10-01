NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah shares tribute to co-star Eric Christian Olsen's wife for special reason

NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah has shared a sweet tribute to her close friend Sarah Wright Olsen in honor of her birthday over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a radiant selfie of the pair and in the caption, wrote a touching birthday message to Sarah, who is the wife of Daniela's co-star, Eric Christian Olsen.

"Yesterday my sister from another mister, my Idaho companion and mama bear divine celebrated a milestone birthday!" she penned. "Love you so much lady! Flood her with love!!! @swrightolsen."

Fans flocked to the comments section to praise the duo's sweet friendship and to share birthday wishes with Sarah. One person wrote: "1983 supremacy, that year blessed us with stars like you two ladies! Love you both and your beautiful friendship. Hope you had the greatest birthday Sarah!" while another added: "Love this picture #happybirthdaySarah, much love."

© Daniela Ruah/Instagram Daniela Ruah shared a sweet post dedicated to Sarah Wright Olsen

A third fan said how "beautiful" it was to see the two women "united" in the photo.

In NCIS: LA, which came to an end after 14 seasons in May, Daniela played Kensi Blye, the on-screen love interest of Eric's character, Marty Deeks.

Daniela is in fact married to her co-star's brother, David Paul Olsen. The couple got together after being introduced by Eric on the set of the CBS show.

"I introduced her to my brother because they are wonderful human beings and I want them to be happy," Eric previously told TV Insider. "It worked. They have two amazing kids. And they're great parents."

© Getty Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen were co-stars on NCIS: LA

In a separate interview with Queen Latifah back in 2014, Eric explained that his brother met Daniela after working as a stuntman in the drama.

"When they got together, because he came on to do stunts, I would say something nice about her to him and then say something to him about her," he said, adding: "That was enough to kinda get them started in conversation and it became this wonderful relationship."

© Instagram Daniela is married to Eric's brother, David Paul Olsen

Daniela and David, who tied the knot in Portugal in 2014, share two children: a son named River Isaac, nine, and a daughter, Sierra Esther, seven.

Meanwhile, Eric and Sarah have been married since 2011. They first met on the set of Fox's sitcom The Loop in 2006, and after five years of dating, Eric popped the question during a vacation in Mexico in 2011.

© Getty Images Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright Olsen have been married since 2011

They walked down the aisle the following year in Wyoming's idyllic Jackson Hole.

In an interview with People at the time, Eric said of his bride: "You hear people talk about cold feet, but there was never a moment of doubt with Sarah because no one makes me happier, no one makes me laugh more, and I can’t imagine a better mother for our future children."

© Instagram Eric and Sarah are parents of three

The lovebirds welcomed their first child, Wyatt Olsen, a year after their wedding. Wyatt is now a big brother to two younger siblings: Esme Olivia, who was born in 2016, and Winter Story, who arrived in 2020.