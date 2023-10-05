Tori Spelling shocks fans with pre-plastic surgery photo as she shares message to 15-year-old self

Tori Spelling took a walk down memory lane this week as she marked the 33rd anniversary of Beverly Hills 90210 and stunned fans with a look at her publicity headshot, pre-plastic surgery.

The 50-year-old actress became a household name as her character, Donna Martin, in the teen drama and was just 15 years old at the time.

Tori took to Instagram with a black-and-white snapshot in which her trademark platinum blonde locks were nowhere to be seen.

WATCH: Tori Spelling shares family heartache

She rocked a head of dark hair which she wore loose around her shoulders and she sported an innocent expression.

The star - who grew up in the spotlight as the daughter of the Fox show's wealthy executive producer, Aaron Spelling - wrote a lengthy caption alongside the photo which read: "33 years ago today Beverly Hills, 90210 aired and changed this teen girls life forever and the amazing fans, friends, and family it created for a lifetime!"

She then confessed: "Yup, this is my 1st pic taken by FOX for my character Donna Martin. It was taken during the making of the pilot. I was 15 in this pic, before nose job, bleach, and knowing how to pose. I was just grateful to be there. I was the producers daughter and was hoping to just prove my own worth. Hey, I was already Violet Bickerstaff in Saved By the Bell ( not my dads show)."

Tori then insisted that despite being the daughter of Aaron and Candy Spelling, and spending 10 seasons playing Donna, her own talent helped forge her acting success.

"Look at me 33 years later still pointing out that just bc my Dad was the producer on 90210 I still got other parts on my own by auditioning just like every other actor. Lol. Old triggers die hard.

© Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage Tori the during Monte Carlo Television Festival 2002

"Here’s what I would say to that 15 year old girl in that photo. You ARE worth something. A lot! You will go on to not only OWN the character of Donna Martin but make her into one of the worlds most iconic and beloved characters in tv hisTORI. Don’t listen to anyone that makes you feel any less than you are!

"You can do anything you set your mind, heart, and soul towards doing! You ARE your father’s daughter. So, be proud to be Aaron Spelling’s daughter because you inherited all his amazing producing skills! Not to mention sTORItelling ability and creativity! The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree."

© Getty Tori has altered her appearance over the years

She continued: "You are smart, kind, funny, beautiful inside and out, creative, powerful, and beyond determined! You will always prevail. And, will kick ass in this world!"

Tori then made reference to her role as a mom-of-five when she wrote: "Oh, btw 15 year old Tori/Donna funny side note to America’s most infamous virgin you will go on to have 5 kiddos lol . Oh, and btw they will rule the world too bc they are YOU! #beverlyhills90210 #donnamartin #kindnessalwayswins #beyoutiful #beyou Thx @darrenmartin for this pic and always believing in me."

© Mark Sennet The Beverly Hills, 90210 cast poses for a portrait on set, September 1991

Tori's father passed away at the age of 83 and despite his immense $600 million fortune, she inherited $800,000. Candy was the executor of the estate and did not approve of the way their daughter was spending her money.

The star previously said she'd not had any further work done on her face and that her altered appearance in photos over the last few years is the result of contouring.

© Instagram/Tori Spelling Tori is a mom of five and is currently divorcing her husband Dean McDermott

Tori has been candid about getting breast implants when she was younger and had them redone in 2022 after learning her 20-year implants could cause health complications if not replaced.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.