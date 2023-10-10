Angel Strawbridge divides family as she considers major change

Angel Strawbridge is contemplating a big change! Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the TV star revealed that she's discovered an epic throwback photo from 2010, and it's got her considering a complete transformation. "Well...look what popped up on my Angel Strawbridge Facebook account! The Vintage Patisserie…13 years ago this week," she began.

© Instagram Angel shared a throwback photo from 2010 on Instagram

"It was a little tea party in London and it feels rather timely as we are packing and preparing for our London and Bristol visit next week! We can't wait! (Link in bio). On a separate note, this picture caused a big Strawbridge debate: Should mummy cut her hair..?"

Explaining that her two children are completely divided over the matter, Angel continued: "Dorothy - NO. Arthur - YES. Dick - I'll love you whatever length your hair is! Answer TBC! Have a Terrific Tuesday. Angel."

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge/Instagram The TV star has divided her family after questioning whether she should cut her hair

Naturally, the star's divisive post sparked a reaction from fans, with several taking to the comments to share their thoughts. "Your hair is iconic no matter how you have it! it'll always grow back anyway, have fun with it," wrote one.

"I like the short bob hair style," replied a second. Meanwhile, a third penned: "No wonder Dick fell in love with you. You're GORGEOUS!!!"

Angel's latest post comes ahead of the family's upcoming book tour in the UK. Scheduled to take place at The Bristol Hippodrome, and The London Barbican, the Strawbridges have a jam-packed schedule this month.

Back in June, Angel and Dick confirmed their tour dates for October on Instagram, and revealed that their children will be appearing at the events too.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge give 360° tour of salon transformation

Alongside a photo of the family at their home – the Château de La Motte Husson – the caption explained: "Joining us on stage will be Arthur and Dorothy (yes, outfit planning has already commenced!), we'll all be reading extracts from the book, chatting about the creative process of putting pen to paper, sharing memories, funny tales, and pictures that didn't make it to print."

Angel and Dick have also got some overseas ventures planned for next year. Taking to Instagram this summer, the pair, who finished their Channel 4 programme Escape the Chateau in November 2022, announced they'll be taking their Dare to Do It tour to America and Canada next year for a number of dates in February and March.

© Channel 4 The Strawbridges are gearing up to return to the UK

"Touring is like a dream come true for our family. We get to meet many of you that have been on our journey since day one and in between we get to see places we could never have imagined!" they wote.

"In tour world, where shows are often booked years in advance, February 2024 is literally around the corner. The tour being so soon, did mean many of our chosen locations simply had no availability, so this will be a shorter tour, but that does mean that we will just have to come back!"