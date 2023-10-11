Alyson Hannigan's daughters are her doubles for surprise appearance

Alyson Hannigan might be a doting mom to the two daughters that she shares with husband Alexis Denisof, but the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star often decides to keep her family out of the spotlight.

However, during her latest appearance on Dancing with the Stars, both Alexis and her children, Satyana, 14, and Keeva, 11, popped up to support the actress. Alyson's family appeared during a training segment as the mom-of-two prepared to dance a Foxtrot with her professional partner Sasha Farber. For the show's Motown Week, the duo danced to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's iconic hit 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough'.

The performance saw them finish solidly in the middle of the leaderboard, scoring a 24, achieving a straight sweep of sixes from the judges, including guest judge Michael Strahan.

In an exclusive interview with People, Alyson revealed she wanted to inspire her daughters, saying: "You shouldn't let the fear of, 'What if I'm not good enough?' hold you back. I'm doing something that terrifies me. It doesn't come naturally, but I'm going to work hard to improve every week."

The 49-year-old shared a beautiful photo of her daughters last Christmas, lamenting: "They grow up so fast," alongside a childhood photo of the pair. Alyson cradled the youngsters as they beamed while holding a pair of presents.

Back in 2021, Alyson melted hearts when she shared the sweetest clip of her daughters returning home from school, much to the delight of the family's pet dog, making whining noises as it got fussed.

In the caption, the How I Met Your Mother star wrote: "After almost an entire year of at-home learning, my girls finally got to go back to their campus learning. Our dog didn't know what had happened! This was her reaction to them coming home."

Fans were in love with the heart-warming video, with one writing: "So cute" alongside a heart emoji, while another added: "The cutest reaction!!" Another fan left a string of heart emojis as they wrote: "Oh my god. That's absolutely adorable." A different person commented: "That pup missed them so much," while another reflected: "Aww we go back Monday, my dog'll miss me too…"

Alyson was confirmed as one of the celebs on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars alongside Xochitl Gomez, Harry Jowsey, Charlity Lawson, Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, Adrian Peterson, Lele Pons, Mira Sorvino, Mauricio Umansky and Barry Williams.

So far, Matt Walsh, Jamie Lynn Spears and Tyson Beckford have been eliminated, with Tyson losing out after his Foxtrot only scored 20 from the judges.