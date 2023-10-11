Michael Strahan's GMA co-stars show support as he discusses 'another job' during time away

Fans of ABC were delighted to see one of their own cross between shows the night of October 10, when Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan appeared as a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars.

The beloved TV personality and former pro-football player, 51, was the fourth judge for DWTS season 32's third week, aka Motown Night, alongside regulars Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough.

While still in Los Angeles, Michael made an appearance bright and early on GMA the morning after, talking about his experience in the ballroom with co-hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Linsey Davis, and Lara Spencer.

"We are so incredibly proud of you," Robin said when Michael appeared on the screen from the judges' panel in the ballroom. "If we had paddles right now…10s across the board for you!"

Michael responded: "I tell you Robin, it really was a special night. When you come into the ballroom, you feel the energy, you see everyone coming on this dancefloor give it their best shot."

More of the segment captured Michael's time behind-the-scenes, joking around with Derek and Bruno, delivering critiques and enthusiastic praise to the contestants.

He and Carrie Ann also gave out the first 9s of the season to both Jason Mraz with Daniella Karagach and Ariana Madix with Pasha Pashkov.

At the end, he joked: "I wanna be a guest judge here because you know, I fear doing anything in front of other people, I'm a shy guy," which elicited loud laughs and groans from his co-stars, and Robin quipped: "Nice try there, Michael."

George asked: "So are you going to add another job to your portfolio now?" referencing Michael's status as one of the busiest people in TV, as the host of GMA, FOX's NFL Sunday, ABC's The $100,000 Pyramid, and the owner of his own eponymous apparel and skincare brand.

"No George, I'm sticking there right next to you," the dad-of-two responded, then added: "Hey George, I'll add another job to my portfolio when you dance on national TV."

The rest of the studio was clearly invested, given the running joke between the two GMA co-anchors of Michael trying to get George to let loose and dance on the air.

George retorted to the group: "How much do you guys wanna bet he gets another job before I dance on national television?" which left everyone in hysterics.

Robin expressed her disappointment that she didn't get to see Michael himself take to the stage and bust a move, bring out "Magic Mike," in her words, but Michael affirmed that the experience was nothing but welcoming and exhilarating.

"I had so much fun yesterday! I did not know what to expect, and it exceeded all the expectations that I had," he gushed, and then ended his appearance by continuing to state that he was "shy," which no one bought.

