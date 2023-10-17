George Stephanopoulos teases GMA co-star Robin Roberts during live show over personal matter

George Stephanopoulos has worked with Robin Roberts for over a decade on Good Morning America, and the duo are great friends as well as co-stars.

So much so, that George and Robin aren't afraid to poke fun at each other now and again too!

At the start of Tuesday's show, the co-stars were talking about their game show segment, Show Me The Money, causing Michael Strahan to turn to Robin and ask: "Do you think you have any money out there?" Robin answered: "I don't know..." prompting George to quickly chimed in, telling her: "I object!" resulting Michael to burst out laughing.

"If I check for you, only ten per cent!" Michael further teased.

In the opening segment, Robin also welcomed back Michael, who had been off for several days. "It's good to have you back," she said.

The three main GMA anchors are all close and have worked together for many years, with George and Robin having marked a record-breaking 13 years co-hosting together last year.

Praising working with her co-stars during an interview with AP last year, Robin said: "We would never, ever do anything to make each other look good at the expense of the other. That's such a comfort. To have that, it makes you take chances, and I think the audience picks up on that — the way that we are so different in many ways but so common in others."

The trios closeness was apparent for all to see once again just last month, when George and Michael were among the guests at Robin's intimate wedding to her long-term partner Amber Laign.

The happy couple tied the knot in Connecticut, and other GMA stars in attendance included Ginger Zee, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Sam Champion.

The pair were set up on a blind date, which the GMA star admitted nearly didn't ever happen, as she tried to cancel several times. Luckily, she didn't and the pair have been each other's rocks ever since, in both the good and the bad times.

The former sports broadcaster announced her engagement to Amber at the start of 2023. While speaking with author Gabby Bernstein about "saying yes" to things at the start of the year on GMA, Robin revealed that she and her longtime partner were saying yes to marriage.

"I'm hesitating, because I haven't said it out loud yet," she started, before revealing: "I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year." It was clear that members of the studio were delighted by the news, applauding Robin and audibly gasping as she fanned herself with her cue cards, clearly overwhelmed by the news.

"We've talked about it, but we'd put it off because she became ill. But it is saying 'yes' to that next chapter," she continued.

