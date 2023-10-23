Three Little Birds viewers saying same thing about Lenny Henry's new drama

ITV's new drama, Three Little Birds, landed on our screens on Sunday night – and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

The series, which is created by Sir Lenny Henry, is set in post-Windrush 1957 and follows three young women as they board a cruise from Jamaica in search of a new life in England.

The drama is inspired by the "life-affirming stories" of Lenny's own mother, as well as all those "who have travelled to make Britain their home".

© Ricky Darko Rochelle Neil plays Leah in the series

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers reacted to the compelling drama, with many praising the funny yet poignant script.

One person wrote: "If you haven't started watching #ThreeLittleBirds it's a must on ITVX. 1st episode tonight but we've binge watched to ep 5. A must. Well done @LennyHenry," while another added: "Loving #ThreeLittleBirds. Many funny parts, yet sadly reflecting the negative attitudes of the time. Great programme."

A third viewer tweeted: "Just watched #LennyHenry #ThreeLittleBirds brilliant series. Look forward to the next episode. Fabulously written and great actors," while another commented: "Watched two episodes of #ThreeLittleBirds and enjoyed it. Heartbreaking to see what the Windrush generation went through (and still are)."

© Matt Towers The series is set in 1957

What is Three Little Birds about?

The series follows gregarious sisters Leah and Chantrelle and their bible-loving acquaintance, Hosanna, as they board a cruise ship from Jamaica bound for a new life in Blighty.

The synopsis continues: "Lured to the UK in search of new beginnings and by their older brother Aston who asks Leah and Chantrelle if they’ll bring him a potential wife from back home, they convince Hosanna to give up her job as a trainee nurse and embark upon the journey to 'the mother country.'

© Ricky Darko Saffron Coomber as Chantrelle

"An effervescent mix of strong personalities they all have very different reasons for leaving their family and friends behind in Clarendon, Jamaica, though they soon discover it’s not all it’s cracked up to be, not least the dramatic change in weather. While we learn shocking truths about the lives they left behind the voyage of discovery is not smooth sailing for our trio, but they are determined to succeed and overcome the many obstacles of integration and build a new life in Britain."

Who stars in Three Little Birds?

Rochelle Neil (The Nevers, Guilt), and Saffron Coomber (Tracey Beaker Returns, Eastenders) lead the cast as sisters Leah and Chantrelle, starring alongside Yazmin Belo (What Just Happened), who plays their virtuous acquaintance Hosanna.

Also featured in the cast are Javone Prince, Bobby Gordon, Arthur Darvill and Beth Hayes.

© Matt Towers Yazmin Belo as Hosanna

Speaking to HELLO! on the BAFTA red carpet in May, Lenny praised the three stars. "They embody the characters so well," he said.

"It's literally tears, laughter, joy, heartbreak. They embodied all of these because when our parents came over in the '50s and '60s, they had to put up with the whole of the patriarchy, the whole of society saying you don't belong here, you should go back where you came from and yet, they overcame that and built a life here."