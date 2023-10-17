Strictly's Neil Jones and fiancée Chyna Mills unveil stunning nursery for newborn daughter - exclusive photos

Strictly pro Neil Jones is known for his dance moves on a Saturday night, but it turns out he's also got an eye for design given the stunning nursery he and fiancée Chyna Mills have created for their newborn daughter.

The professional dancer, 41, spoke exclusively to HELLO! this week alongside fiancée and former Love Island contestant Chyna Mills, 24, to introduce the world to their new bundle of joy and reveal her name – Havana.

But it was their nursery that also caught our eye. Neil and Chyna revealed a minimalist space with off-white walls. The space features a white wood and oak crib with a matching white changing table and is accessorised in the cutest way.

The pair chose to add Disney stuffed toys, Minnie Mouse and Thumper from Bambi, for that added childhood nostalgia. The room also has the cutest personal touch – a personalised canvas with Havana's name surrounded by cartoons pertaining to the couple's life together.

When speaking to HELLO!, the pair revealed the sweet meaning behind baby Havana's name. "Cuba is the home of dance and very multicultural so it was perfect; it sums us up," said championship dancer Neil.

The new dad brimmed with pride when he shared that baby Havana has "dancer's feet" already and shared that the couple are running on little sleep but "pure joy" since their daughter was born on 2 October at St Thomas' Hospital in London.

Chyna shared that baby Havana is starting to show her little personality. The former Love Islander remarked: "She's quite chilled but when she wants something, all hell will break loose until she gets it," with Neil joking that their daughter is like her mother.

The couple shared their surprise engagement and pregnancy announcement last April in a post sharing a beautiful photo of the pair in the incredible rice terraces of Bali after just seven months of being together. At the time of their engagement, Neil told HELLO!: "I'd already planned to ask Chyna to marry me before we knew she was pregnant. Then we found out and I was like: 'Oh, this is brilliant, everything's coming together.'"

The couple have since shared that they are looking to tie the knot in a hot climate as Chyna starts to research venues. Speaking to HELLO!, Neil said with a smile: "Well, it can't be any time from September… unless you want our wedding to be a group dance on Strictly!".

Since becoming a father Neil, who has been a Strictly pro since 2016, has said that he swaps parenting advice with fellow Strictly pro Gorka Marquez who has two children, Mia, four, and baby Thiago with Hits Radio host Gemma Atkinson.

"Me and Gorka have been talking a lot and joking around about different things," Neil told HELLO!. "You know: 'How did you cope with this?' or: 'What are you doing with this?' But also [comparing] different things for Chyna with what Gemma's been through, so that's been brilliant."

It is such a special time for Neil and Chyna to soak up. Having a nursery as calming as theirs will certainly make this time even more enjoyable.

