Cat Deeley makes husband Patrick emotional with incredible surprise

Cat Deeley organised a touching surprise for her husband Patrick Kielty ahead of his debut on The Late Late Show.

The 46-year-old TV star, who is best known for presenting SMTV Live, opted to share a video of her loved one opening his gift alongside the caption: "A little surprise for @PatricKielty ahead of his @RTELateLateShow debut!"

© Getty Cat Deeley with her husband Patrick Kielty

In the clip, which she uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter), Patrick, 52, appeared overcome with emotion as he sat down to watch a pre-recorded clip of his wife Cat sharing a good luck message ahead of his "big day."

Recording from home, Cat kicked off her message by saying: "I know today is your big day. I'd love to be there but I'm holding down the fort here in London at home, but we are sending you all good luck vibes."

© Getty The presenter organised a special surprise

She went on to say: "You'll be brilliant. No doubt about it. I know it's your dream job… The boys and I wanted to get you something to mark the occasion, so we made this for you. Hope you like it. Good luck."

Elsewhere in the heartwarming video, Patrick could be seen attempting to reign in his emotions as he unwrapped a gorgeous green leather shamrock keychain embossed with the names of his two boys: Milo and James.

© Instagram The couple share two children together

Seemingly fighting back tears, he said: "I'm not going to make it to air here," before later quipping: "Guys I'm really not sure who I hate more at the moment. My wife, or you. I'm in bits."

Take a look at Patrick's emotional reaction in the video below...

WATCH: Cat Deeley surprises husband Patrick with touching gift from sons Milo and James

Fans and followers were quick to share their support in the comments section. Heaping praise on Cat, one fan noted: "Aww Cat – you nearly broke him; utterly adorable," while a second gushed: "Awww this is so lovely!!! Such a special gift!!"

Musing on Patrick's successful debut, a third added: "It worked! He was fantastic. You are a very special family" while a fourth agreed: "He was so brilliant. You must be so proud."

© Getty The presenter is the new host of The Late Late show

Patrick was announced as the new host of The Late Late Show earlier this year. At the time, the host couldn't contain his excitement, writing: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show. To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can't thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show. "

He continued: "I'm also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can't wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television."

The comedian is now the fourth presenter to host the show, following in the footsteps of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and most recently Ryan Tubridy.

Away from the spotlight, Patrick and Cat enjoy spending quality time with their two boys Milo, seven, and James, four, at their gorgeous North London home.

Prior to living in the British capital, the family-of-four lived across the pond in a stunning £3.8 million LA home. They lived in the US for a whopping 15 years while Cat was busy presenting So You Think You Can Dance.