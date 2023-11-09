Hoda Kotb used her platform on Today to deliver a special message on Wednesday and her co-stars proudly helped her to break the news.

The much-loved TV host sat alongside Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie as they made the announcement that Hoda's podcast, Making Space, was coming back for another season - and it's happening so soon.

In a segment, which can be viewed below, Carson animatedly introduced season 4 and delighted in telling viewers that they had a sneak peek of what's to come.

"I don't know how we got that," he cheekily quipped. Carson revealed that the first episode would air next week, before showcasing the trailer.

Hoda said: "I love making space for real, raw conversations," before adding: "Come with me on this journey and I promise you'll leave stronger than when you started."

Guests include Maria Menounos, Rainn Wilson and Erin Andrews, and Hoda confessed to her co-stars that they may think they know her guests, but they have more layers than people realize.

"I've just been enamoured by these people," she added. Hoda also chatted to her Hoda & Jenna co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, about the new season and said: "This is my favorite season so far."

The description of her podcast reads: "Where do you draw your strength? Join TODAY’s Hoda Kotb as she continues on a journey of self-discovery and exploration of the resilience of the human spirit.

"Hoda hears from some of the people she admires most, and whose testimonies of compassion provide lessons for how to make space for whatever it is you may be seeking in life right now.

"Like Hoda, you’ll leave these talks stronger than when you started and inspired to make space for growth and change in your own life."

Fans are excited for the news season and commented on the Instagram post which revealed the release date. "I love this podcast! I always have a great takeaway, can't wait to start listening," wrote one, while another added: "Woohoo," and many added red heart emojis.

Making Space, season 4, premieres on November 15. Originally launched in 2021, Hoda's podcast sees the star go through "a journey of self-discovery and exploration of resilience of the human spirit".

As well as working on her podcast, Hoda is also keeping busy on Today every weekday morning. The star hosts the show alongside Savannah , and is also co-anchor of the Fourth Hour alongside Jenna.

In addition, Hoda is a mom to her two adorable daughters, Haley Joy, six, and Hope Catherine, four.

Hoda adopted her children with her ex-fiance, Joel Schiffman, and while they are no longer a couple, they continue to successfully co-parent their kids.

