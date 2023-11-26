NCIS Hawai'i stars reunite for special reason ahead of filming for season 3

The cast of NCIS: Hawai'i reunited over the weekend in celebration of Thanksgiving.

Jason Antoon, Vanessa Lachey, Tori Anderson, Noah Mills, and Seana Kofoed marked the holiday together, with Jason taking to X with a smiling selfie of him and his castmates.

In the caption, he penned: "Happy Thanksgiving! Wishing everyone peace and love."

Fans were over the moon to see the actors back together and took to the comments section to share their excitement. One person wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving! Can't wait to see y'all on our screens again! Happy back to filming for all cast and crew very soooon," while another remarked: "So good to see most of our NCISHI cast together again!! Can't wait for Feb to get here!"

A third person penned: "Happy Thanksgiving to you all as well. Look like everyone is having a great time! Can't wait for season 3 to start!"

Jason's post comes just weeks before the cast are due to return to set in Hawai'i to film the upcoming third season.

© CBS Photo Archive The show returns to screens in February

Noah, who plays Jesse Boone, recently revealed that shooting begins on December 4. Sharing his eagerness to get back to work, the actor told Entertainment Tonight: "It's all pretty quick now, I think. Tentative like Dec. 4. We start shooting, and you know we have such a great crew and such a good machine over there going from the first two seasons that we can be up pretty quick."

Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has come to an end, actors can return to work, with filming expected to commence on various TV and film productions in the coming weeks.

Noah added: "Everybody's really excited. And just super grateful to be able to go back to this fantastic job. NCIS Hawaii, that's my fam. Right now, I miss my castmates, miss making the TV, the episodes. I know we have amazing stuff written for the season. Time to not leave the fans hanging. Get some episodes out."

© CBS Noah revealed that filming begins in early December

Earlier this month, CBS announced that both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will return to screens in February 2024.

The 21st season of NCIS and the third season of NCIS: Hawai'i will premiere on February 12, with the former airing at 9 PM and the latter at 10 PM.

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming season of NCIS: Hawai'i, Noah previously teased some big changes.

"There are some major changes coming to season 3 and it will be a different dynamic, I'll put it that way, in the beginning of season 3," he told ET, adding: "And I'm sure there will be some uncomfortable adjustments and some new relationships that we'll have to explore within season 3, which I think will be really fun and a little tense."

© Getty Images Season 3 will see some 'big changes'

Who is starring in NCIS: Hawai'i season 3?

Vanessa Lachey will reprise her starring role as Jane Tennant, alongside Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant.

Fans can also expect a new addition to the cast in the form of NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J. The actor first appeared in the season 2 finale, and has been announced as a recurring guest star on the show.