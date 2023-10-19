GMA's Ginger Zee shows showcases toned legs in leather skirt with high slit

Good Morning America meteorologist, Ginger Zee, is turning heads not just with her weather predictions but with her impeccable sense of style as well.

Recently, Ginger gave fans a peek into her latest fashion choice, an ensemble that effortlessly combines eco-consciousness with high fashion.

Adorned in a radiant long-sleeved paisley purple top, it was Ginger's beige leather skirt that truly captured attention.

Not only did it flatter her silhouette, but the skirt also boasted a daring slit on the left side, perfectly showcasing her sculpted legs.

© Instagram Ginger Zee showcases her toned legs in sexy leather skirt with high slit

While many celebrities are known for flaunting their newest buys, Ginger's approach to fashion stands out for a unique reason.

Determined to make eco-friendly choices, Ginger is on a commendable "no new clothes" journey. Instead of expanding her wardrobe with off-the-shelf purchases, she has chosen to explore the world of fashion rentals.

© Instagram Ginger looks incredible in floral dress

Her recent outfit is courtesy of the popular service, Rent the Runway. Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared her experience, emphasizing how rentals can refresh an existing wardrobe, especially for her television appearances.

But her sustainable choices aren't limited to just fashion. Ginger, with her inherent flair for blending humor and awareness, opened a lively debate on a rather unconventional topic for a style-centric post - toilet paper.

In a cheeky TikTok video, Ginger humorously elaborated on her choice of eco-friendly toilet paper, stating: "I have made us have toilet paper that is good for the planet."

© Instagram Ginger prefers to repurpose her outfits

She further touched upon the US's high consumption of toilet paper and its environmental implications.

Amidst the discussion on sustainable living, Ginger couldn't resist sharing another eco-tip - the benefits of investing in a bidet, a secret she's humorously trying to keep from her husband, Ben Aaron.

Ginger's job takes her all across the country, and she oftens takes on some very daring assignments and last month, she embarked on a fascinating journey in the vast expanse of the sky, piloting a plane through Hurricane Lee alongside the expert crew of The NOAA Hurricane Hunters.

© Instagram Ginger shared the sweetest photo of her two boys

A captivating photo of her confidently occupying the pilot's seat was shared, followed by a gripping video of her time with the skilled NOAA crew. Donning an ABC News hat, with her hair neatly pulled back and equipped with a headset, Ginger's radiant smile depicted her exhilaration and excitement, despite the looming threat of the hurricane.

Her accompanying caption beautifully encapsulated her journey: "Just about 5 hours ago I got off the @flynoaa Hurricane Hunter P30 named Kermit. We flew right into the heart of hurricane #Lee, guided by their phenomenal crew.



