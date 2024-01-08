Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Matt Damon debuts silver fox look at the Golden Globes – here are 5 other suave actors rocking the look
From George Clooney to Patrick Dempsey, Hollywood loves a gray do!

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York
Matt Damon made a marked change to his appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes – the star embraced his graying hair and decided to go full silver fox.

A departure from his usual chocolate brown with flecks of silver over the past few months of appearances, the 53-year-old actor couldn't have looked more distinguished rocking his crisp new do while celebrating with his Oppenheimer co-stars.

Here are some of the leading men of Hollywood who are rocking the silver fox look with ease, from Matt to the once eternal-bachelor George Clooney…

Golden Globes 2024: The highlights

Matt Damon

Matt Damon and Luciana Damon at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

The Good Will Hunting star debuted his new look at the 81st Golden Globes, where he attended with his wife Luciana Barroso Damon by his side. He wore his new hair with a sharp black tuxedo, plus custom David Yurman sterling silver cufflinks that bore his wife's initials, "LD."

Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey attends the premiere of Neon's "Ferrari" at Directors Guild Of America on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. © Getty Images

Patrick Dempsey has always been a Hollywood heartthrob, ever since he was first introduced to us as McDreamy in 2005 on Grey's Anatomy. The newest Sexiest Man Alive first embraced his silver flecks in 2019, and after a brief venture to platinum blonde last year to film Ferrari, the 57-year-old finally embraced his silver fox just in time for the coveted People honor.

Taylor Kinney

Taylor Kinney attends The "Chicago Med" Photocall as part of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival at the Grimaldi Forum on June 18, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.© Getty Images

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney has been rocking specks of silver in his hair for years, even dating back to the days when he was engaged to Lady Gaga. Since then, during his time spent on and off the hit show, the 42-year-old has become well known for his closely cropped and polished silver buzz cut, and has become a style icon of sorts in the TV industry.

Steve Carell

Steve Carell le 24 mai 2023 Ã  Cannes.© Getty Images

Steve Carell may best be remembered for his six-year run on The Office, but the beloved comedian has only gotten better with age, both with his style and the versatility of his roles. He has been able to flex his dramatic chops in films like Foxcatcher (2014), The Big Short (2015), and Beautiful Boy (2018), and since letting his hair go fully gray and wavy, the 61-year-old has never looked more distinguished.

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant attends Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. "Wonka" at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

A byword for "charisma" in Hollywood, Hugh Grant's floppy head of hair and cheeky smile has maintained a legion of fans for decades. Even as his locks go from deep brown to stark silver, his charm has remained the same, attracting the same swooning audience even as an Oompa-Loompa in the newly released Wonka.

George Clooney

Actor George Clooney and lawyer Amal Clooney enter the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 07, 2018 in New York City© Getty Images

The star who made the "silver fox" the go-to in the industry, George Clooney's appeal to fans worldwide has remained as consistent as his appearance. The man barely ages, maintaining the same sly grin, playful gaze, and of course, the head of hair. In fact, you could say he's become even more of a heartthrob as a doting husband to Amal Clooney than he ever was as Hollywood's most eligible bachelor.

