Matt Damon debuts silver fox look at the Golden Globes – here are 5 other suave actors rocking the look

Matt Damon made a marked change to his appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes – the star embraced his graying hair and decided to go full silver fox.

A departure from his usual chocolate brown with flecks of silver over the past few months of appearances, the 53-year-old actor couldn't have looked more distinguished rocking his crisp new do while celebrating with his Oppenheimer co-stars.

Here are some of the leading men of Hollywood who are rocking the silver fox look with ease, from Matt to the once eternal-bachelor George Clooney…

Golden Globes 2024: The highlights

Patrick Dempsey © Getty Images Patrick Dempsey has always been a Hollywood heartthrob, ever since he was first introduced to us as McDreamy in 2005 on Grey's Anatomy. The newest Sexiest Man Alive first embraced his silver flecks in 2019, and after a brief venture to platinum blonde last year to film Ferrari, the 57-year-old finally embraced his silver fox just in time for the coveted People honor. THROWBACK: Patrick Dempsey looks so different after shaving off his curly hair – fans divided

Steve Carell © Getty Images Steve Carell may best be remembered for his six-year run on The Office, but the beloved comedian has only gotten better with age, both with his style and the versatility of his roles. He has been able to flex his dramatic chops in films like Foxcatcher (2014), The Big Short (2015), and Beautiful Boy (2018), and since letting his hair go fully gray and wavy, the 61-year-old has never looked more distinguished. MORE: David Beckham's 'trend-setting' hair transformations that shocked the world

George Clooney © Getty Images The star who made the "silver fox" the go-to in the industry, George Clooney's appeal to fans worldwide has remained as consistent as his appearance. The man barely ages, maintaining the same sly grin, playful gaze, and of course, the head of hair. In fact, you could say he's become even more of a heartthrob as a doting husband to Amal Clooney than he ever was as Hollywood's most eligible bachelor. READ: Why George, 62, and Amal Clooney, 45, share a special bond according to expert

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.