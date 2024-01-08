Matt Damon debuts silver fox look at the Golden Globes – here are 5 other suave actors rocking the look

A departure from his usual chocolate brown with flecks of silver over the past few months of appearances, the 53-year-old actor couldn't have looked more distinguished rocking his crisp new do while celebrating with his Oppenheimer co-stars.
Here are some of the leading men of Hollywood who are rocking the silver fox look with ease, from Matt to the once eternal-bachelor George Clooney…
Matt Damon
The Good Will Hunting star debuted his new look at the 81st Golden Globes, where he attended with his wife Luciana Barroso Damon by his side. He wore his new hair with a sharp black tuxedo, plus custom David Yurman sterling silver cufflinks that bore his wife's initials, "LD."
Patrick Dempsey has always been a Hollywood heartthrob, ever since he was first introduced to us as McDreamy in 2005 on Grey's Anatomy. The newest Sexiest Man Alive first embraced his silver flecks in 2019, and after a brief venture to platinum blonde last year to film Ferrari, the 57-year-old finally embraced his silver fox just in time for the coveted People honor.
Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney has been rocking specks of silver in his hair for years, even dating back to the days when he was engaged to Lady Gaga. Since then, during his time spent on and off the hit show, the 42-year-old has become well known for his closely cropped and polished silver buzz cut, and has become a style icon of sorts in the TV industry.
Steve Carell may best be remembered for his six-year run on The Office, but the beloved comedian has only gotten better with age, both with his style and the versatility of his roles. He has been able to flex his dramatic chops in films like Foxcatcher (2014), The Big Short (2015), and Beautiful Boy (2018), and since letting his hair go fully gray and wavy, the 61-year-old has never looked more distinguished.
The star who made the "silver fox" the go-to in the industry, George Clooney's appeal to fans worldwide has remained as consistent as his appearance. The man barely ages, maintaining the same sly grin, playful gaze, and of course, the head of hair. In fact, you could say he's become even more of a heartthrob as a doting husband to Amal Clooney than he ever was as Hollywood's most eligible bachelor.