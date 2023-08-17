This Morning star inundated with congratulations after announcing engagement

Congratulations are in order for TV and radio star Siân Welby who announced her engagement on Thursday morning.

The 36-year-old, who often presents the competitions on This Morning, revealed that her partner, Jake Beckett, popped the question while on holiday.

The newly-engaged couple looked loved up in sun-soaked photos posted to Siân's Instagram page which show the star flashing her sparkly ring.

Detailing the proposal, the Capital FM host penned in the caption: "On Tuesday I thought we were just going on a boat trip!! Genuinely didn't see this coming. For once I am totally speechless. I didn't think it mattered until he asked me, and then suddenly it meant everything."

"Love you Jakey x," she wrote, adding the date: "15.8.23."

Siân's Instagram followers were quick to congratulate the presenter, including her This Morning co-star Dermot O'Leary, who wrote: "Congrats! X."

Her Capital FM co-host Sonny Jay also took to the comments section, writing: "Ughh [heart emoji] congratulations the pair of you!!!"

Amanda Holden also commented on the post, adding: "IT'S JUST THE BEST NEWS EVER."

Who is Siân Welby's fiancé?

Siân Welby is engaged to Jake Beckett, who works for Heart Breakfast as a creative producer.

The couple tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, so little is known about their relationship.

Who is Siân Welby?

Siân Welby is a television and radio presenter who hails from Nottingham.

She began her career at the age of 19 when she starred in an advert for New! Magazine. From there, she was spotted by former Channel 5 owner Richard Desmond and was unveiled as Channel 5's weather presenter in November 2010.

Siân, who lives in South London, joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp as a co-host in 2020, replacing Vick Hope.

Speaking to Time & Leisure in 2022 about signing onto the show, which she now hosts alongside Roman, Sonny and Chris Stark, she said: "I did a demo with the two of them, it was gold and it was just easy. We clicked immediately. I left the room thinking that I want to work with those two, and then I found out later they felt the same about me so it was meant to be."

As for her future plans, she said: "I've learned that you can't predict anything really. I never thought I'd be a weather girl but I did it for six years. I never thought I would be working in gaming or as a sports presenter as I did, or even to have got into radio, and then here I am."

She went on to say that she'd love to do more TV work, explaining: "I love having a laugh…I really hope I keep getting these opportunities because I've never had a plan B and I don't love anything else like I love this. It was always my dream to do something in entertainment, whether behind the camera or in front of it."