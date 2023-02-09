The Daily Lowdown: Disney announces three new sequels - including Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Disney's newly announced sequels - and we can't wait to find out more about them!

Not only that, Louis Tomlinson has a new documentary in the works, Ellie Goulding has a request for concerts, and Evangeline Lilly has praised her Marvel co-star. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Disney has revealed several sequels that they have in the works! The company has confirmed that sequels for Frozen, Toy Story and Zootropolis are currently in the works – and we couldn’t be more excited to see what our favourite characters will be up to next. Not much is known about the plots yet, so we'll have to 'let it go' until we know more…

LISTEN: Find out more about the Disney sequels...

Louis Tomlinson is set to release a new documentary that will follow the former One Direction star's tour in 2022 – alongside plenty of never before seen home footage. The documentary has been described as a story of self-discovery and the courage it takes to be true to oneself. We can't wait to check it out!

Ellie Goulding asked her fans to put their phones away after revealing that she had been watching old footage of people enjoying concerts without filming them, telling the crowd to 'live in the moment'. On spotting a fan video calling, she even jokily asked her to say goodbye to the person on the other line. Do you think people should put their phones away for concerts?

Evangeline Lilly has opened up about her Marvel co-star Jeremy Renner, calling his recovery from the snowplough accident a "straight up miracle". Chatting to Access Hollywood, she gave fans an update on the Hawkeye actor's condition, saying that when she visited him she expected to be sat at his bedside, but instead he was wheeling himself around and laughing with his friend. We love to hear it! She added that he was made of something tough, and that she was so grateful that he wis doing better. So are we!

David Bowie's handwritten lyrics have sold for an incredible £57,000 at auction – amazing. The words to his song Jean Genie were given to the founder of the David Bowie fan club, Neal Peters, back in the 1970s, and were sold by Neal after he discovered that handwritten Starman lyrics sold for a whopping 200 grand in 2022. They were described as a historic set of lyrics, and were signed and dated by the late singer, who died in 2016. Congrats to the winning bidder!

