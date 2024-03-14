The Dry series 2: All we know about ITV comedy-drama starring Roisin Gallagher

The Dry makes its long-awaited return to screens on Thursday with its second season, which sees Roisin Gallagher reprise her role as recovering alcoholic Shiv Sheridan.

In series one, Shiv returned home to Dublin after spending years partying in London. But as she tried to navigate her new life back home, her sobriety was tested as tensions grew within the family.

Series two picks up several months on from the end of season one. So, what can fans expect from the new episodes? Here's all you need to know…

WATCH: Have you caught up with season one of The Dry?

The Dry series 2 release date

All eight episodes of The Dry are available on ITVX now.

© Mark Sheen Roisin Gallagher stars as Shiv in The Dry

What happens in The Dry series 2?

Season two takes place seven months on from the events of the first series. When we meet the Sheridans, it seems like they're relatively content with their new normal: Shiv's been sober, celibate, and solvent for six months, Ant has managed to hang on to his job at the estate agents and his relationship with Max, and Caroline's making up for a lost time by working her way through matches on Tinder.

"So far, so normal… Or is it?" teases the synopsis. "After all, how normal is it for three grown adults to still be living at home with their parents? And are the Sheridans really happy with this new status quo, or have they just rearranged their dysfunction and found another groove of denial to fit into?

© Mark Sheen Siobhán Cullen and Adam John Richardson play Caroline and Ant

"Shiv is determined to get sobriety right this time, to cut the toxic influences out of her life for good.But what if the biggest threat to Shiv’s stability turns out to be closer to home? Giving up alcohol is one thing…but what about giving up your family?"

Who's starring in The Dry series 2?

Roisin Gallagher reprises her role as Shiv, alongside Siobhán Cullen as her sister Caroline Sheridan, Adam Richardson as the youngest of the Sheridan clan, Ant, and Ciarán Hinds as dad Tom.

Pom Boyd also returns as Bernie, alongside Moe Dunford as Jack.

© Mark Sheen Ciarán Hinds plays Tom Sheridan

Fans can also expect to see some new faces in the cast, including Sam Keeley as barista Alex, who has a soft spot for Shiv, and Michael McElhatton as Bernie's new boyfriend Finbar.

Ahead of series two, Roision teased what's in store for Shiv in the new episodes. "It is another roller coaster," she said. "It's chaotic and high-octane joy. In some moments we see her grow and really mature in ways which are beautiful, and we also see her in some devastating moments where there's betrayal and she has to fight her demons really hard.

© Mark Sheen Sam Keeley joins the cast as Alex

"She's still fighting addiction, which is always there and very present throughout. Most importantly, there's a new man on the scene, so it's interesting to see the dynamic between Shiv and him. She has a few moments where you can't help but think 'Oh no, don't do that Shiv!'"