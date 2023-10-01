Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge shares glimpse inside epic garden at Georgia home

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge gave fans a glimpse inside her stunning garden at her home in Atlanta, Georgia, over the weekend.

The actress, who portrays Mel Monroe in the popular Netflix series, took to her Instagram Stories to show fans the array of vegetables she has growing in her garden.

WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge shares glimpse inside stunning garden

The 41-year-old explained that she uses hydroponic growing towers, which are vertical gardening systems that grow plants without soil.

"I just wanted to share my garden," she said, whilst using a dual camera setting to film both her face and the garden.

© Barry King Alexandra Breckenridge lives in Georgia with her husband Casey Hooper and their two children

"I have two of these going right now," she said, pointing the camera at one of her growing towers. "This one is really starting to get full," she said before listing the different vegetables growing in the system, including bok choy, romaine and sugar snap peas.

In the background of the video, Alexandra's stunning garden is on show, featuring an array of beautiful trees and plants, as well as a pool, sun loungers, and a covered outdoor seating area.

Alexandra lives in her incredible home with her husband Casey Hooper and their two children Jack and Billie.

The couple met at a party in 2012 and tied the knot three years later in an intimate and beautiful ceremony in Colorado.

Alexandra and Casey wed in 2015

They went on to welcome their son, Jack, in 2016, before their daughter Billie's arrival in 2017.

Opening up about motherhood to US Weekly in 2017, Alexandra explained how having children changed her priorities. "When you have children. It just changes what's important to you," she said. "Trying to find time to keep up with my hair or nails, they take me away from Jack. So I tend to put those things off."

Alexandra and Casey moved to Georgia from Los Angeles and in a previous interview, the actress explained that they made the transition to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

"The rural areas of Georgia have an amazing sense of community we were lacking in L.A.," she told Atlanta Magazine. "We wanted our children to grow up in a place where they could play and ride their bikes that didn’t feel like a big city."

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in Virgin River

When she's not at home with her family, Alexandra is busy working and is currently starring in Netflix's hit romance drama, Virgin River.

Alexandra leads the cast as nurse Mel Monroe, who moves to the titular Californian town in season one in the hopes of starting fresh following a tragedy in her life.

Season five landed on the streaming platform in September, with two more episodes, which are festive specials, expected to arrive on November 30.

© Netflix Virgin River returns with two festive episodes in November

While Alexandra would ordinarily be filming new episodes in Vancouver around this time, production is currently on hold due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Although the Writers Guild of America (WGA) recently reached an agreement with Hollywood studios, the actors remain on strike.

Filming for season six will commence once the strike has been settled.