Britain's Got Talent 2024 – meet the finalists battling it out for the £250,000 prize

The Britain's Got Talent final is just around the corner! In recent weeks, fans have watched as Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli returned to the judging panel – and it's safe to say they've been impressed.

After a record year for golden buzzer acts, the contestants will battle it out in this week's semi-finals, and with only ten slots, it's going to be a close call. So far, two finalists have been revealed and you can meet them here…

Meet the finalists

Innocent Masuku

A South African operatic tenor, Innocent Masuku will compete in the final on Sunday 2nd June.

An award-winning singer, the 33-year-old has received a Merit award in the 2019 SAMRO competition, a Drake Calleja trust award, The Oppenheimer International Scholarship, and The Countess Of Munster Musica award.

© ITV Innocent Masuku is an award-winning opera singer

A former studio member of the Cape Town Opera, Innocent is currently based in London with his wife. Ahead of the finals, he told This Morning's Josie Gibson and Dermot O'Leary that it was "mindblowing" to make it this far.

Ssaulabi Taekwondo Troupe

Ssaulabi Taekwondo Troupe travelled from South Korea to perform on Britain's Got Talent this year.

After wowing the judges with their martial arts routine, the group managed to secure a golden buzzer in round one, taking them straight to the semi-finals where they were voted into the grand final.

© ITV The Ssaulabi Taekwondo Troupe hails from South Korea

Made up of members aged 19 to 23, the group hails from Jeonju University. Their official Instagram page states that they have won several awards at the World Taekwondo Hanmadang festival.

Who will compete in round two of the semi-finals?

On Tuesday, Britain's Got Talent confirmed which contestants will perform in the second round of the semi-finals.

Among them, we're expecting to see: Ace Clvrk, Blitzers, Geneviève Côté, Haribow, Jack Rhodes, Lady Grenades, Matteo Fraziano and Ravi's Dream Team.