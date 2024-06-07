The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton supported by co-stars as she reveals famous father who 'wants nothing to do' with baby

The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton has left fans in shock after revealing that the father of her unborn child is singer Conor Maynard, who she claims wants nothing to do with her unborn child, and is now communicating with her via his legal team. HELLO! has reached out for more information.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, Charlotte explained: “I've really toyed with whether this is the right thing to do or not. I've hidden a lot of things in the protection of somebody else through this process.

WATCH: Charlotte Chilton has opened up about her pregnancy

"I decided that the best thing is to always be open and honest. Essentially, I have not named the father in protection of him. I’m in a situation now after a lot of intimidation and… being made to feel terrible, referring to my daughter as ‘it’, that even though they’ve told me by speaking out people will hate me, I’m prepared to do it because she means more to me and I’m tired of carrying around this secret. It’s affecting my mental health.”

Charlotte Chilton is expecting her first baby

Relationship with Conor Maynard

Speaking about Conor, whose identity she has since confirmed, she revealed that they first met at The Traitors wrap party and started seeing one another. She continued: “He’s made it clear that he wants nothing to do with us. I haven’t asked for a penny, not that he has offered. I'm not prepared to have my daughter have to grow up and not be able to say who her father is, or should I say, birth father, or hide it from her. She deserves to know where she comes from. I'm not a secret, she's not a dirty secret. I won't be treated like one anymore, I won't be silenced.

© Danny Martindale Charlotte claims that Conor Maynard is the father

“I feel like I’m being muzzled to protect someone else who has a full legal team... I am standing up for myself regardless for if it comes back to me. I can’t be quiet and shut up anymore.

“I feel like I just don’t matter and I don’t want that for my daughter. Even though this makes me feel sick to do this because everyone has told me not to. He doesn’t even talk to me anymore, it’s [his team].”

© Joseph Okpako Conor Maynard has yet to release a statement

Response from The Traitors cast

She added that she had been supported by her friends, family and The Traitors cast, adding that the “majority” of the cast had been supportive. It has been suggested that she is referring to Harry Clarke, who is currently dating Conor’s sister, Anna. Charlotte, alongside cast members including Mollie Pearce, have unfollowed him on Instagram.

© Studio Lambert Charlotte has unfollowed Harry on Instagram

After posting the video, her castmate Ash Bibi commented with: "Babe... We GOT YOU!!!" Meanwhile, Wilfred Webster replied with a love heart emoji. Zack Davis wrote: “Charlotte your strength continues to astonish me! You are incredible! Sending you all the love!!!”

Pregnancy announcement

Charlotte announced her pregnancy news back in April, saying: “So I have been keeping a secret in a few of my pics!! The true glory is in my final pic!!! After 7 miscarriages over my 20s, failed Insemination, failed IVF I was told 'it probably won’t happen for you’. These words for a lot of women are the words you never want to hear! Yet someone decided I deserved a wish answering and I am now going to have my own little miracle.”

The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton split from her wife Laura earlier this year

Previous relationships

Charlotte was previously married to her former partner, Laura, but confirmed that the pair had split in May. Although she hasn't shared the reason for the split, she has shared several posts about being a single moment, including adding hashtags of "#singlemoms #singlemum #singlemumsuk #independent," in a gender reveal post.