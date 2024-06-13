Bridgerton appears to confirm who season four will be based on - and fans are freaking out

Bridgerton has appeared to confirm which sibling will take centre stage in season four - and we couldn’t be more excited. Warning, MAJOR spoilers for the season three part two finale - you have been warned!

In the final moments of the season finale, which landed on Netflix on Thursday, all is well with Colin and Penelope, and so the drama sets the stage for the other Bridgerton children - and most specifically, Francesca and Benedict.

WATCH: Benedict Bridgerton to take centre stage for season 4

In episode eight, Eloise is delighted after Francesca invites to her go to Scotland with herself and her new husband, Lord Kilmartin. But a huge twist reveals that Kilmartin’s cousin Michael Stirling - who becomes a love interest for Francesca in the later novels - has been gender-swapped to Michaela.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Since it will be several years before the romance involving Michaela takes place, we think that - with Eloise and Francesca tucked away in Scotland ahead of their major romance storylines - Benedict will instead take centre stage for season four, and a conversation with Eloise appears to confirm our suspicions.

In the final moments of the episode, the brother and sister discuss how they will miss one another while Eloise is in Scotland, only for Eloise to hint that she will be returning for their mother’s Masquerade Ball just a few months later - which is where Benedict meets his love interest Sophie Beckett in the novels.

Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

He said: “I will be there! Hiding behind a mask, avoiding eligible ladies like the plague,” to which Eloise replied: “I will join you in your hiding place then.” Ironically, Sophie is technically not eligible, as she is the illegitimate daughter of an Earl, and is forced to work as a housemaid due to her stepsister. Thanks to the Cinderella-inspired storyline of Benedict’s main novel, An Offer from a Gentleman, Sophie sneaks to the Masquerade Ball in disguise, where Benedict falls madly in love with her.

Bridgerton books in order © LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset in Bridgerton The Bridgerton book series in order The Duke and I The Viscount Who Loved Me An Offer From a Gentleman Romancing Mr. Bridgerton To Sir Phillip, With Love When He Was Wicked It's In His Kiss On The Way To The Wedding

Fans were thrilled by the revelation, with one posting on X: “OK. So #BRIDGERTON SS4 is 100% gonna be Benedict's season with that masquerade ball ref. And Michael Sterling is NOT Michael Sterling OMFG! And who is Sophie??? Like seriously I'm dying to know rn. And, please when Philip and Eloise are gonna meet?!”

© Netflix Francesca's upcoming love interest in gender swapped

Another person added: “I don't care about Michaela right now. Next season is Benophie's. The masquerade ball is coming. Wait for us, Sophie Beckett. You're finally coming home. OMG, I’M CRYING NOW. WE DID IT.” A third fan joked: “Benedict get out that lady’s bed your true love Sophie is waiting!”