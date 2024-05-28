NCIS stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo share big update amid Tony & Ziva news with their former co-stars

It looks like Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo aren't just coming back to the NCIS franchise on TV — they're recreating their magic for the podcast space as well!

It was announced on May 28, that the former NCIS stars will reunite for a Spotify video podcast titled Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch, in which they will watch back and recap episodes of the show.

TVLine shared the news on Tuesday, explaining that the pair will be watching back iconic episodes of the long-running procedural drama, and will be joined by several guest stars.

The podcast also promises to feature recurring bits and segments to connect dedicated NCIS fans, and many of the guests will include current and former stars from the show.

This line-up so far includes Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen, Sasha Alexander, NCIS: Los Angeles' Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah, NCIS season 13 guest star Jon Cryer, and many more.

A first trailer for the series was also released, featuring a look at many of the above mentioned guests and their banter with their former colleagues, reliving on-set hilarious takes, injuries, and many, many fond memories.

The podcast premieres very soon, June 4 to be exact, and won't be long before Michael and Cote take off for Budapest this summer to film their own spin-off to the popular series, NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

The ten-part Paramount+ series will follow Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David as they go on the run across Europe, having spent the last few years raising their tween daughter Tali in Paris.

Teasing the plot, Michael and Cote previously said in a joint statement: "The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter."

In a teaser clip they shared, making the official announcement about the show's name, Cote said of the spin-off: "I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe, impossible situations that will make our lives very complicated, but somehow a little something about love."

It is expected that NCIS: Tony & Ziva will arrive in early 2025. Meanwhile, it'll serve as more content alongside the upcoming 22nd season of the flagship series, and NCIS: Origins, tracking the early days of Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs, which is set to debut during the 2024-25 season.

Also joining them is NCIS: Sydney, the show's first international spin-off, which debuted its premiere season last November and has been renewed for a second run, currently the only location-based NCIS spin-off still on the air.

Unfortunately, it was also announced last month that the Vanessa Lachey-led NCIS: Hawai'i was canceled after three seasons, the shortest of any of the show's spin-offs. The series finale aired on May 6. It follows NCIS: New Orleans, which ended in 2021 after seven seasons, and NCIS: LA, which concluded last year after 14 seasons.