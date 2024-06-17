This BBC star just fuelled Strictly Come Dancing rumours

Strictly Come Dancing is turning 20. Set to return in September, the BBC has announced which professionals will be taking part in series 22 – all we need now is the celebrity line-up!

Adding to the rumour mill this week, BBC star Rosie Ramsey has entered the arena as a possible contestant, and it's all because of a cryptic Instagram post. Returning to social media on Sunday, the 37-year-old shared a photo alongside her husband, Chris Ramsey, but it was the caption that left fans confused.

"Strictly professional work colleagues," Rosie penned underneath, prompting endless questions from her followers.

"Please say you're doing Strictly Rosie!!! Need this in my life," wrote one. "Imagine if it's strictly OMG," commented a second. "Are you doing strictly???????" asked a third.

© BBC Rosie previously took part in Strictly's 2022 Christmas special

While Rosie is yet to confirm or deny the rumours, the mum-of-two has spoken of her love for the show in the past, and she even competed in Strictly's 2022 Christmas Special with Neil Jones. Perhaps, this time she's ready to take on the flagship show?

Rosie's husband, Chris, previously took part in the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he was partnered up with Karen Hauer, so we imagine he'd have plenty of tips for Rosie if she were to sign on for 2024.

Rosie's not the first celebrity to stir up rumours this month, with fans convinced that Clive Myrie might also compete this year. The BBC newsreader has done little to dispel the reports, and even posted a clip of himself dancing on his show, Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure. "What do you say, @bbcstrictly? Are my moves up to par? [dancing emoji]," he jested.

© Production Fans are convinced that Clive Myrie could sign on to Strictly this year

While it won't be too much longer till the BBC announce the celebrity line-up, show bosses recently confirmed that the dancing pros returning are Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones and Nikita Kuzmin.

They will be joined by the likes of Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Giovanni Pernice will not return to Strictly in September

Absent from the professionals will be Giovanni Pernice, who has been accused of "abusive" and "threatening behaviour" – most notably and publicly from his 2023 celebrity partner, actress Amanda Abbington.

The BBC released a statement regarding the matter, commenting that: "If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken."