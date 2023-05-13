Good Morning America bids tearful farewell to adored host Eva Pilgrim as she leaves for new venture

Good Morning America's Eva Pilgrim broke down in tears on Saturday May 13 as she was honored by her colleagues on her final day of the weekend show. The news anchor has been tipped to replace Amy Robach on GMA3 on weekday afternoons, and so will leave her role after five years.

After segments from her mom and husband, with a special appearance by her one-year-old daughter, Eva was praised by her co-star Whit Johnson, who shared how much he "looked up to her" - but his kind words had Eva finally letting the emotions out as she exclaimed: "I told you not to make me cry!"

© ABC Eva was left in tears

"We admire you so much, and you have worked so hard to get here… and you get your weekends back!" said Whit, adding: "We are so happy for you and so proud of you, and we will follow the example you set for us."

Co-anchor Janai Norman added: "You have worked so hard. I remember in 2016 sitting as a reporter in Orlando watching you on this particular Saturday on World News, and for so many people you were the goal… this promotion is so richly deserved."

© ABC Eva admonished her colleagues for making her cry

Eva then thanked the pair and quipped: "We have been family, we survived the pandemic together and so many life experiences - and you are not rid of me, my office is still next to yours!"

Her mom surprised Eva with the video message in which she congratulated her daughter: "I am so proud of you girl, and now you are free to enjoy your family!"

Husband Ed Hartigan, and their daughter Ella, also made an appearance, with Ella constantly interrupting her dad to say "hi mommy" to the camera.

© ABC Eva Pilgrim's husband and daughter Ella

© ABC Eva's mom made an appearance

In the wake of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' headline-grabbing departure from GMA3: What You Need to Know earlier this year, ABC officially announced this week that Eva and DeMarco Morgan will be taking their place alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton as hosts.

GMA anchor George Stephanopolous interviewed Eva about her journey to the new hosting role, where she revealed how she'd grown up a "nerdy kid", been inspired by working at a TV station while at college, and then worked her way to the top via local news channels.

© Getty Images Eva Pilgrim in 2022

The duo also bonded about their similar journeys as first generation immigrants going against the path their parents may have first desired for them.

ABC has also announced that Gio Benitez, another correspondent who has been a frequent face on the network, will replace Eva, and join Whit and Janai, on the weekend show.

© Getty Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan are the new GMA3 hosts

It's the first significant line-up change for the network's long-running news show since Amy and T.J. were let go from ABC in January after news of their relationship went public and caused a media scandal for the network.

The two hosts have since maintained a low profile while they reportedly scout around for other network comeback possibilities.

However, their relationship continues to go strong as they've been spotted on vacation together several times since their exit, although their social media presence has since been non-existent.

