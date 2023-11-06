Lorraine Kelly reveals sadness over tragic death of colleague Hannah Hawkins

Lorraine Kelly has shared the heartbreaking news that her ITV colleague Hannah Hawkins has sadly passed away.

Hannah, who worked as a digital producer on Lorraine, died from cancer at the age of 33, just two months after welcoming a baby boy named Rory. She was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time two days before giving birth.

Taking to Instagram, Lorraine honoured her late co-worker and reshared a post from Hannah's husband Tom, who posted a photo of his wife kissing their baby's forehead.

"The saddest news," wrote Lorraine, before sharing Tom's original post.

"11.12.89 - 3.11.23

"For someone who's love language was gift giving, leaving us they day before my birthday was really not the one. I wish you'd kept the receipt," he wrote.

"There is no way I can pay tribute or sum you up in one post. In fact I could write an essay on how unfair this is. That you miss out on seeing Rory growing up, that he won't be able to feel the love of his mum, and that this terrible illness took hold so quickly.

"But that's not how you saw it. The remarkable person that you were, the phrase you used so many times over the last few weeks - and it set me off every time; 'I’m so at peace with the life I've lived' is something we can all admire. The fact that right until the end you were putting others feelings first and making us all laugh was just you to a tee.

"Your life can be defined simply by love, friendship and strength and I'll make sure these are cornerstones of Rory's life. I want him to know how much everyone loved his mum, and how much love you gave. How you would say to me in any of my dark moments, 'remember you are so loved'. I want him to know that you were someone who could walk into a room of strangers and come out having made friends for life, and that our social calendar was always so full we physically couldn't fit in everyone we wanted to see.

"I also want him to know the bravery you showed everyday, facing into anything life threw at you with strength of a warrior, a smile on your face and laughter in your eyes.

"This is the legacy you leave for our little boy, this and so much more.

Tom concluded: "Thank you for 13 amazing years. [Shine emoji] even brighter than the moon. [Red heart emoji] forever."

Commenting on Tom's original post, Lorraine shared a touching tribute to Hannah. "Hannah was a very special young woman and I was very lucky to work with her," wrote the Scottish star. "Cannot begin to imagine the depth of your grief and sorrow Tom.

"She did so much to help raise awareness of breast cancer with her hard work and brilliant contribution to our #changeandcheck campaign. We will be forever grateful to her - she helped save lives. Sending all my love to you and baby Rory."

Hannah was first diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and after gruelling rounds of chemotherapy, went into remission in 2021.

The following year, Hannah started working at Lorraine on their #ChangeAndCheck breast cancer campaign.