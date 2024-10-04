The Rings of Power season 3: is the Prime Video show returning?

Speaking about adaptation JRR Tolkien's material, JD said: "It was like Tolkien put some stars in the sky and let us make out the constellations. In his letters [particularly in one to his publisher], Tolkien talked about wanting to leave behind a mythology that ‘left scope for other minds and hands, wielding the tools of paint, music and drama.’

"We’re doing what Tolkien wanted. As long as we felt like every invention of ours was true to his essence, we knew we were on the right track."

Patrick added: "The pressure would drive us insane if we didn’t feel like there was a story here that didn’t come from us. It comes from a bigger place. It came from Tolkien and we’re just the stewards of it. We trust those ideas so deeply, because they’re not ours. We’re custodians, at best."

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter following the season two finale, Patrick added: "We think the show is just hitting its stride, and we anticipate that season three will be onward and upward."