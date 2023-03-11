Saturday Kitchen's Matt Tebbutt's Welsh family home has its own party shed Saturday Kitchen star Matt has a wife and two children

Matt Tebbutt, 49, is never far from the kitchen, presenting on Saturday Kitchen and various other cookery programmes, and the same can be said for the time he spends in his own home.

The chef lives in Monmouthshire, Wales with his wife Lisa and their children Henry and Jessie. Matt moved to Wales when he was just six months old, and he feels right at home there. Speaking to Wales Online, the star said: "It's my adopted country and a beautiful place to live."

From the separate party shed they have through to his idyllic garden, his home is stunning.

Matt Tebbutt's kitchen

Matt has been photographed in his family kitchen complete with range cooker, cream cupboards and utensils hanging on the wall. The star's sink area looks out onto his countryside garden, and more on that shortly.

Having an incredible kitchen is expected for any celebrity chef, and Matt's fellow TV stars do not disappoint. Gordon Ramsay has amazing cooking spaces in all three of his family homes in London, Cornwall and Los Angeles while Gino D'Acampo also has multiple properties, raising his kids in Italy as well as Hertfordshire.

Matt Tebbutt's garden

Wales is known for its picturesque surroundings and Matt's outdoor space is straight out of a storybook. Posing in his garden, next to a metal chair, the chef stood in front of his property and an array of potting plants and shrubs.

Matt Tebbutt's living space

While filming an Instagram video Matt inadvertently revealed an ample view into his living quarters. The star appears to be in a multi-purpose space that features built-in wooden cabinets, a flat screen TV and bar stools. Matt's shelves have been filled with cookery books and bottles of his favourite tipples.

Matt Tebbutt's party venue

His family home may be where he raises his children, but the father-of-two clearly likes to entertain. He refers to one space as "the big shed" and it is nothing like the tool-storing spaces we are used to. Matt has a fully functioning kitchen with a large island that is ideal for family gatherings and cooking demonstrations.

The space has fairy lights trailed down the shuttered windows and the room has been decorated with a homely sign and faux flower.

If you find yourself watching Saturday Kitchen and wishing you could try Matt's food for yourself, you could always pay a visit to Level8ight sky bar at the Hilton hotel in Bournemouth where he has master-minded the menu.

