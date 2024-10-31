Viewers demand season 2 of BBC's hit show Ludwig after 'wonderful' finale - but will it happen?

Fans have been calling for a second season of the hit BBC detective drama Ludwig following the "superb" season finale on Wednesday evening.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "#Ludwig was superb from start to finish. A wonderful fresh take on the TV detective Series with a great cast delivering one of the best shows of the year. Thank you to everyone involved with this show. I hope that @BBCOne has commissioned a second series of this gem."

WATCH: The trailer for BBC drama Ludwig

Another fan added: "Just watched the finale of #Ludwig on BBC One. Brilliant. Well done to @RealDMitchell and everyone else involved. I'd like to join the calls for a 2nd series ASAP."

A third person added: "#Ludwig was absolutely [expletive] brilliant. We need confirmation of Series 2! How it's possible to have come about is as mad as cheese, but I'm looking forward to seeing where it goes next. David Mitchell pulled it off brilliantly!"

© Big Talk Studios / David Emery / BBC David Mitchell in Ludwig

In the show, David Mitchell stars as a professional puzzle designer who takes over his twin brother's identity after he goes missing to discover his whereabouts. David posted thanking viewers for watching, writing: "It's the last episode in the current series of #Ludwig tonight! (@BBCOne 9pm.) Thanks so much for all the nice comments - I'm thrilled that so many people have enjoyed the show."

The official synopsis reads: "When John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor’s identical twin, James, disappears off the face of the earth, John takes over his brother’s identity in a quest to discover his whereabouts.

"John has never married, never had a family and never really ventured further than his own front door. Without a computer, mobile phone or even a television, he lives in quiet solitude, designing puzzles for a living, under the nom-de-plume of ‘Ludwig’.

"However, filling the shoes of your identical twin is one thing - when your twin also happens to be a successful DCI leading Cambridge’s busy inner-city major crimes team the stakes are much higher. John may be a master of all things cryptic, but can he crack the biggest puzzle of his life?"

© BBC The cast of BBC's Ludwig

Speaking about his similarities to the character, David told the BBC: "I’m quite a nervous person, a worrier. At the same time, I am a professional comedian. So ultimately, I did embark upon a high-risk and unusual profession. Much as I can share the feelings of people like him who don’t want to take risks in their lives and don’t want new experiences, that’s not what I’ve lived.

"I don’t like extreme sports. I’ve never been skiing. I can’t drive a car. But I will stand on a stage in front of lots of people through choice because ultimately, there is something in me that needs that more than it needs low risks and safety."

Is season two happening?

Although there is no official word about the show's future just yet, Anna Maxwell Martin has opened up about what she would like to see for her character in a follow-up series, explaining: "I would get her out of the house and doing more sleuthing.

© Colin Hutton David thanks fans for their support

"This season we’re telling the story of Lucy being a bit green around the gills. If there was a series two I would get her out and into a bit of danger. I think she can do the danger more than John."

David also spoke about the show's future in a Q&A, saying: "That's certainly our hope that it will carry on, so fingers crossed."