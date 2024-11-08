The Archers star June Spencer, who starred on show for over 70 years, dies aged 105

June Spencer, who played Peggy Woolley on BBC Radio 4's beloved series The Archeres for over 70 years, has died aged 105.

Her family released a statement confirming the sad news, writing: "June Spencer, aged 105, best known for playing Peggy in BBC Radio 4 The Archers, died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of this morning. Her family would like to pay particular tribute and thanks to the staff team at Liberham Lodge, who so lovingly cared for her in the last two years."

© Victor Blackman The cast of the radio show 'The Archers' celebrate 21 years on the air, UK, 30th November 1971

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan tweeted: "I mean there’s a good innings, and a good innings. What a life! RIP June Spencer, Peggy Woolley might have got on my nerves, but that’s largely due to how beautifully you played her. Goodnight," while another person wrote: "RIP. I stopped listening when June retired." Another person wrote: "105!!!! What an innings June Spencer."

A fan page for the show aded: "We are so very sorry to learn of the death of June Spencer. We send our thoughts to her family, friends and of course #TheArchers family."

© Radio Times Hilary Newcombe, Alan Devereux and June Spencer, photographed for Radio Times in connection with the BBC Radio 4 soap opera 'The Archers', March 1975

June starred on the show until retiring aged 103 in 2022 after recording her episodes in a custom studio in her home in Surrey, rather than travelling to Birmingham to record. The cast and crew threw her a huge birthday party to celebrate her 100th birthday, where she spoke about her birthday wish: "To be recording an episode please!"

She told the BBC: "I love acting so much. I'm lucky to have a job I can still do!" Speaking about her retirement, she said: "In 1950 I helped to plant an acorn. It took root and in January 1951 it was planted out and called The Archers.

"Over the years it has thrived and become a splendid great tree with many branches. But now this old branch, known as Peggy, has become weak and unsafe so I decided it was high time she 'boughed' out, so I have duly lopped her."

© Kate Green Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall meets with June Spencer during a celebration of "The Archers" 70th anniversary at Clarence House on December 7, 2021

The star also opened up about her character, Peggy, saying: "Peggy's quite narrow-minded in some things. When Ambridge had a female vicar, she disapproved to such an extent she wouldn't go to church… I wouldn't say no to a woman vicar. But she's got her head screwed on in the right way. I'm very fond of her."

She landed the role in the Archers back in 1950, when someone asked her: “You’re going to be in The Archers, aren’t you?” To which she replied “Am I? What are The Archers?"

The editor of The Archers, Jeremy Howe, was full of praise for her following her retirement, saying: "I think working with June Spencer has been one of the greatest privileges of my many decades in drama. Her Peggy is one of the great creations of broadcasting - utterly charming, utterly ruthless, sharp as a knife and witty in spades. To think that June has commanded the airwaves over an Archers career of over 70 years beggars belief."