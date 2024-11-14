NCIS: Sydney gets major update ahead of season 2

NCIS: Sydney is gearing up for a grand return. Following the success of season one, which became Paramount +'s most-watched Australian series, Olivia Swann and the rest of the cast will make their second outing on January 31.

Premiering on CBS at 8pm, NCIS: Sydney will pick up with Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her Australian Federal Police counterpart, Sergeant Jim 'JD' Dempsey (Todd Lasance) as they take on new cases.

Of course, the show did end on a huge cliffhanger with the shocking revelation that Department of Defense's Rankin was connected to the attempted kidnapping of JD's son from his ninth birthday party. Talking about the surprise ending, Todd Lassance said: "It is endless as to where they could take it."

"What I love is that [Rankin] is such an intrinsic part of the organization and controls a lot of our activities, so to have that person be part of, potentially, our biggest threat and the biggest enemy introduced in the whole series — and she has escaped, as well! — it's like, where they can go with this is phenomenal," he told TV Line.

Filming for season two officially wrapped in October 2024, with Todd sharing a photo from the set. "Aaaaaaand that's a WRAP on JD for Season 2 NCIS: Sydney," he penned in the caption.

"172 days. Still can't believe I get to be part of this series. Has already changed my life forever. Hope you all love this season as much as we loved making it! @cbstv @paramountplusau @channel10au."

NCIS: Sydney was renewed earlier this year, after season one reached over 10.2 million viewers on linear in the US and became the number one new series of the fall in the 2023-2024 season.

Celebrating the news in March, Todd told fans: "WE ARE COMING BACK FOR SEASON 2 BABY!!! NCIS: Sydney has been renewed for Season 2 on @cbstv and @paramountplusau. Still feels like a dream… Thank you to every single one of you who tuned in and supported us!! Cannot wait to step back on set with our squad! #ncissydney."

© Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+ Season two of NCIS: Sydney premieres on January 31

Olivia also shared her excitement on social media. "We're getting the fam back together!" she wrote, alongside a photo of the cast. "So happy. So excited. So grateful."

Releasing a statement, Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said: "The global power of the NCIS franchise became even stronger on broadcast and streaming with the addition of NCIS: Sydney. "Our American viewers have fully embraced these engaging characters, unique stories and the fabulous Australian scenery. We are thrilled to bring this show back to CBS next season and spend even more time down under."