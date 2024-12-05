Monica Galetti's next project away from MasterChef amid Gregg Wallace drama

Following Banijay UK's investigation into Gregg Wallace's conduct, fans have been waiting for his MasterChef co-stars to respond. Among them, John Torode has penned a statement, noting that he remains committed to the show, while Monica Galetti has maintained radio silence on the matter.

© BBC Monica Galetti join Rob Rinder in the Amazing Hotels Christmas special

Instead, Monica, 49, appears to looking to the future, as she gears up for the release of her latest project – Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby. Teaming up with Rob Rinder for the upcoming Christmas special, the duo will continue to meet the incredibly talented and detail-driven people who staff some of the most luxurious hotels around the world.

Set to premiere on the 20th of December on BBC 2, the festive episode will take place in Lapland, with Monica and Rob heading to a Sami-owned hotel. It will also mark one of her latest projects since her co-star Gregg stepped down from MasterChef.

© BBC Rob and Monica will visit the Wilderness Inari hotel in Finland

Gregg, 60, has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by several people. Among them, TV stars Kirstie Allsopp, Charlotte Crosby, Ulrika Jonsson, and Kirsty Wark have come forward, as has ghostwriter, Shannon Kyle.

With Banijay UK – the production company behind MasterChef – investigating, Gregg has stepped down from his role on the reality show. Two celebrity Christmas specials, which had been filmed in advance, have also been pulled from the BBC's schedule.

Gregg has reportedly unfollowed his co-star, John Torode, since leaving the programme, and he also responded to the recent claims in a video which was deemed "misogynistic" by Downing Street.

"I've been doing MasterChef for 20 years, amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef, and in that time, I have worked with over 4,000 contestants of all different ages, different backgrounds, all walks of life," Gregg said over the weekend.

© Shutterstock Gregg Wallace is facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour

"Apparently now, I'm reading in the paper, there've been 13 complaints in that time… In the newspaper, I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn't right."

Gregg's video sparked significant backlash, and by Monday afternoon he'd issued a public apology. "I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people," he said.

WATCH: Gregg Wallace issues public apology

"I wasn't in a good headspace when I posted it, I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege yesterday when I posted it. It's obvious to me I need to take some time out now while this investigation is underway. I hope you understand and I do hope you accept this apology."