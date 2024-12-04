Death in Paradise reveals fresh update about new detective Don Gilet's debut in Christmas special

Death in Paradise has shared an exciting update about the upcoming Christmas special, which will see new leading man Don Gilet make his debut as DI Mervin Wilson.

Fans won't have to wait too much longer to meet the new detective as the BBC revealed that the festive instalment will arrive on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 22 December at 8.30pm.

The upcoming episode will see Londoner Melvin arrive in Saint Marie, ruffling a few feathers as he clashes with the way of life on the idyllic Caribbean island.

© BBC/ Lou Denim Don Gilet will make his debut in the Christmas special

The synopsis continues: "But he quickly sinks his teeth into one of the team's most puzzling murder cases yet: three men, all unconnected apart from the fact that they're dressed as Santa Claus, and seemingly all shot with the exact same gun at the exact same time.

"As Mervin wrangles this impossible murder, his colleagues struggle with their new boss's unusual working methods. And Dwayne's Christmas with his father doesn’t exactly go to plan."

© BBC Angela Griffin guest stars in the episode

The Yuletide instalment boasts a star-studded cast, including Ghosts actor Jim Howick, The Wives actress Angela Griffin and Happy Valley's Steven Hartley.

Viewers can also expect to see Marcus Brigstocke (The Unbelievable Truth), Elizabeth Carling (Hotel Portofino), Michael Salami (Supacell) and Dex Lee (Doctors) all spend Christmas in Saint Marie.

© Philippe Virapin Jim Howick plays Jamie Barton in the special

Of course, the show's series regulars will also feature in the episode, including Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas, Ginny Holder as Officer Darlene Curtis, Danny John-Jules as Officer Dwayne Myers and Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey.

Meanwhile, Ram John Holder will reprise his role as Dwayne's father Nelson.

© Philippe Virapin Marcus Brigstocke also guest stars

The festive special will be followed by a brand-new season in 2025.

On joining the long-running crime show, Don said: "I am delighted to have returned to the wonderful island of Guadeloupe and this time to be stepping into the well-worn shoes of the Detective Inspector.

© BBC The new series arrives in 2025

"It's been a real pleasure filming such a beloved series alongside the hardworking cast and crew. I can’t wait for the fans to see how DI Mervin Wilson fares on the island, how he fits within the Saint Marie police team and what secrets may unfold..."

The actor takes over from Ralf Little, who left his role as DI Neville Parker earlier this year after four seasons.