Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Death in Paradise reveals fresh update about new detective Don Gilet's debut in Christmas special
Subscribe
Death in Paradise reveals fresh update about new detective Don Gilet's debut in Christmas special
Don Gilet in Death in Paradise=© Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim / BBC

Death in Paradise reveals fresh update about new detective Don Gilet's debut in Christmas special

Don Gilet will star as DI Mervin Wilson in the upcoming festive episode

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
9 minutes ago
Share this:

Death in Paradise has shared an exciting update about the upcoming Christmas special, which will see new leading man Don Gilet make his debut as DI Mervin Wilson. 

Fans won't have to wait too much longer to meet the new detective as the BBC revealed that the festive instalment will arrive on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 22 December at 8.30pm.

The upcoming episode will see Londoner Melvin arrive in Saint Marie, ruffling a few feathers as he clashes with the way of life on the idyllic Caribbean island. 

Don Gilet in Death in Paradise© BBC/ Lou Denim
Don Gilet will make his debut in the Christmas special

The synopsis continues: "But he quickly sinks his teeth into one of the team's most puzzling murder cases yet: three men, all unconnected apart from the fact that they're dressed as Santa Claus, and seemingly all shot with the exact same gun at the exact same time.

"As Mervin wrangles this impossible murder, his colleagues struggle with their new boss's unusual working methods. And Dwayne's Christmas with his father doesn’t exactly go to plan."

Angela Griffin wearing a blue sparkly dress in the Death in Paradise Christmas special© BBC
Angela Griffin guest stars in the episode

The Yuletide instalment boasts a star-studded cast, including Ghosts actor Jim Howick, The Wives actress Angela Griffin and Happy Valley's Steven Hartley.

Viewers can also expect to see Marcus Brigstocke (The Unbelievable Truth), Elizabeth Carling (Hotel Portofino), Michael Salami (Supacell) and Dex Lee (Doctors) all spend Christmas in Saint Marie. 

Jamie Barton (JIM HOWICK) in Death in Paradise s14 Christmas Special© Philippe Virapin
Jim Howick plays Jamie Barton in the special

Of course, the show's series regulars will also feature in the episode, including Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas, Ginny Holder as Officer Darlene Curtis, Danny John-Jules as Officer Dwayne Myers and Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey.

Meanwhile, Ram John Holder will reprise his role as Dwayne's father Nelson. 

Stuart Fullwell (MARCUS BRIGSTOCKE) in Death in Paradise s14 Christmas Special© Philippe Virapin
Marcus Brigstocke also guest stars

The festive special will be followed by a brand-new season in 2025.

On joining the long-running crime show, Don said: "I am delighted to have returned to the wonderful island of Guadeloupe and this time to be stepping into the well-worn shoes of the Detective Inspector. 

The Death in Paradise Christmas special poster© BBC
The new series arrives in 2025

"It's been a real pleasure filming such a beloved series alongside the hardworking cast and crew. I can’t wait for the fans to see how DI Mervin Wilson fares on the island, how he fits within the Saint Marie police team and what secrets may unfold..."

The actor takes over from Ralf Little, who left his role as DI Neville Parker earlier this year after four seasons. 

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More