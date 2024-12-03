Gethin Jones inundated with support after sharing health update amid Morning Live absence

Gethin Jones has been inundated with well wishes on social media after revealing he's been under the weather over the last few days.

The Morning Live star said he spent the weekend resting ahead of the opening night of Cinderella at the New Theatre in Cardiff on Saturday. The presenter, who will play Prince Charming in the pantomime production, took to Instagram with a photo of his nutritious-looking smoothie bowl breakfast.

© @gethincjones / Instagram Gethin revealed he's been unwell over the last few days

"Weekend spent in bed, resting. I am not very good at resting," began the 46-year-old. "But I did it, saw it as a challenge! Haven’t spoken a word since Friday (much to the delight of many). Not had a coffee. Rough as you like last week.

"Got an opening night to think about this weekend - so come on voice do your thing. @cornercoffee_co providing the perfect start," he added.

The comments section was quickly inundated with messages from fans who wished the star a speedy recovery. One person wrote: "Aww get well soon Gethin," while another added: "Get well soon Gethin and good luck with the Panto."

© @gethincjones / Instagram The TV star shared an update with his social media followers

Many also shared their at-home remedy suggestions, including drinking hot water mixed with honey and lemon and inhaling steam from a bowl of hot water.

Gethin later took to his Instagram Stories with an update on his progress, posting a snap of the star holding his face over a bowl of steaming water while wearing a towel over his head. "Thanks for the suggestions!" he penned.

Gethin has been missing from the last few episodes of Morning Live to attend rehearsals for the pantomime, which runs until Sunday 5 January, 2025.

© BBC/James Stack Gethin usually hosts Morning Live four or five days a week

Last week, the former Blue Peter presenter revealed that he'd been dividing his time between Cardiff and Manchester, where Morning Live is filmed, as rehearsals began.

"I'm in Cardiff today for the first day of rehearsals for panto," he said. "Obviously we've learned our lines, the script and our songs."

He continued: "I'm going to be diving between Morning Live and panto for the next couple of weeks and then it's going to be a busy run-in to Christmas. I can't wait."

Gethin stars in the pantomime alongside radio host Owain Wyn Evans as Dandini, and panto star Mike Doyle as the Baroness.

© Getty Gethin co-hosts Morning Live with Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley

It's not the first time the Welsh presenter has appeared in a production of Cinderella as he previously played the same role in a 2007 show in Guildford.

In a recent interview with WalesOnline, he said the panto was "one of the best experiences of his career."

"I never thought I'd get a chance to do another one but I think the stars aligned this year," Gethin said. "I managed to sort it out with work and to come back to Cardiff, it's very very special."