Dalgliesh star Claire Goose's private family life with TV producer husband

Claire Goose has joined the cast of Channel 5's hit drama, Dalgliesh, for its third season, in which she plays the titular detective's new love interest, Dr Emma Lavenham.

The actress, who hails from Norfolk, is a familiar face on our screens thanks to her long-standing career. The 49-year-old actress, who rose to fame in the late 90s for playing Tina Seabrook in Holby City, has starred in a wide range of popular dramas, including Unforgotten, The Bay, Mount Pleasant, and most recently, The Cuckoo.

But how much do you know about her life off-camera? Find out about her family life below…

WATCH: Bertie Carvel stars in Dalgliesh season 3

Claire's TV producer husband

Claire is married to TV producer, writer and director Craig Woodrow.

The couple, who have been married since 2007, first met on a blind date. "A blind date sounds so quaint now, doesn't it? These days we'd have met on Tinder or something," she told The Mirror in 2015.

© Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Claire Goose is married to TV producer Craig Woodrow

They went on to welcome two daughters, Amelia, 15, and Evelyn, 12.

In December last year, the couple celebrated 16 years of marriage. Marking the occasion on Instagram, Claire penned a sweet message to her other half. "Happy 16th Wedding Anniversary to this man," she captioned a carousel of stunning snaps from their big day in 2007. "My partner in crime. So grateful to have you in my life."

Claire's family life

Sharing an insight into their family life in west London, Claire described her husband as "very thoughtful". "He's amazing, much better than me at getting up for the kids and coping on less sleep," she said back in 2015. "It's tricky with small kids to go on romantic breaks, instead, we'll go for a really lovely meal to a nice restaurant."

© Dave Hogan/Getty Images The couple share two children

On being a mum to two daughters, the Murdoch Mysteries actress said: "It's lovely having two girls. They love baking, and dressing up and playing with make-up."

Sharing her parenting style, Claire admitted that while she's not a "strict mum", she does have "certain rules". "I like them to sit at the table and have manners," explained the TV star, adding: "You don't want to bring them up spoiled."

© Justin Downing for Sky Living Claire appeared in Mount Pleasant alongside Sally Lindsay

While Claire tends to keep her children out of the spotlight, she celebrated her youngest daughter Evelyn's 8th birthday back in 2020 with a touching tribute. "8 years ago today this gorgeous little bubba came into our lives," penned the mum-of-two. "Evelyn - you take our breath away every day. We are so grateful to have you in our lives."