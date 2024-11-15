Ellis viewers issue same demand after season finale of Channel 5 crime drama

Channel 5's new crime drama Ellis drew to a close on Thursday night and viewers have taken to social media with the same demand.

The three-parter follows tenacious detective DCI Ellis (Sharon D Clarke), who is tasked with investigating failing cases in towns around the Peak District, accompanied by her sidekick, DS Harper (Andrew Gower).

WATCH: Did you enjoy Ellis?

It's safe to say the new series has gone down a storm with viewers, with many demanding a second season from Channel 5.

One person penned on X: "Hey @channel5_tv you definitely need to commission a second series of #Ellis. It's amazing," while another added: "Oh yes there has to be more. We need to know her back story on her estranged daughter too."

© Channel 5 Fans praised the series finale

A third fan remarked: "Well done on episode 3 of #Ellis clever story writing, well acted and realistic. Season 2 please," while another wrote: "What a fantastic drama! Gutted I just learnt it's only a 3-parter! This has had me mind blown as to who the suspect is each week! Please do another series! Actress #sharondclarke and actor #AndrewGlover play the perfect roles."

Others simply praised the compelling final episode, with one person hailing the instalment as "great and engrossing", adding: "I've really enjoyed this series."

A second praised the partnership between Ellis and Harper, writing: "Great series. Love the partnership of Harper & #Ellis."

© Channel 5 Sharon D Clarke stars in the drama

On working with Andrew, leading lady Sharon said it was "an absolute joy". "I had to do a set of chemistry reads, and Andrew was the first guy that walked through the door in the morning," she recalled. "And as he walked through the door, he had my heart. We did the chemistry read, and I just thought… it just lived. It just made sense," continued the Holby City star. "It was like we'd been working together for years. I was just like, 'It's got to be him!' I was so pleased they agreed, and we got to work together. And it was an absolute joy."

So, will there be a second season?

While Channel 5 has yet to make any announcements about a second series, the broadcaster's official X page hinted at a possible second season while replying to a fan inquiring about more episodes.

© Channel 5 Viewers demanded a second season

"Please say you're gonna do another," wrote one viewer, to which Channel 5's social media page shared a clip of DS Harper holding his hand out alongside the caption: "Us waiting for official confirmation to share with you guys."

For those yet to watch the series, it sees DCI Ellis parachuted into failing investigations in various towns, where she must win over the local detectives and immerse herself in the cases she has come to solve.

The synopsis continues: "As a black female cop, Ellis is used to being dismissed and overlooked, but she is a first-class murder detective, with a determination for justice and a deep well of compassion for those who need it."

All episodes of Ellis are available to watch on My5.