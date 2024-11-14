Ellis star Andrew Gower's private life including career away from acting

He made his TV debut in 2011 playing heart surgeon, Dr Andrew Mullery in the ITV medical drama, Monroe. Andrew took his preparation for the part seriously and even witnessed two heart bypass operations. He told the Liverpool Echo in 2013: "At first I had to start at the back of the operating theatre just in case it was all too much. But then I gradually came forward, a step at a time."

The following year, he landed a recurring role on the BBC comedy-drama Being Human, playing Cutler. From there, Andrew went on to appear in a number of major TV shows, including Misfits, The Village, Midsomer Murders, Poldark and Black Mirror.

In 2016, he scored the part of Prince Charles Stuart in the hit historical series Outlander, before landing other major roles in Miss Scarlet and The Duke, Carnival Row and Netflix's You.