Ellis star Andrew Gower's private life including career away from acting

Andrew Gower stars as DS Harper in Channel 5's gritty new detective drama, Ellis, starring alongside Sharon D Clarke, who leads the cast as whip-smart detective DCI Ellis. The three-part series follows the pair as they take the reins of failing investigations in various towns around the Peak District.
Andrew, 35, is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his roles in Outlander, Being Human and more. But what do you know about his life off-screen? Find out here…
Andrew's early life
Born in Merseyside in 1988, Andrew spent his youth dreaming of becoming a professional footballer. But when his English teacher offered him the part of Fagin in a school production of Oliver!, Andrew discovered his passion for theatre and went on to enrol in the Oxford School of Drama.
Andrew's acting career
He made his TV debut in 2011 playing heart surgeon, Dr Andrew Mullery in the ITV medical drama, Monroe. Andrew took his preparation for the part seriously and even witnessed two heart bypass operations. He told the Liverpool Echo in 2013: "At first I had to start at the back of the operating theatre just in case it was all too much. But then I gradually came forward, a step at a time."
The following year, he landed a recurring role on the BBC comedy-drama Being Human, playing Cutler. From there, Andrew went on to appear in a number of major TV shows, including Misfits, The Village, Midsomer Murders, Poldark and Black Mirror.
In 2016, he scored the part of Prince Charles Stuart in the hit historical series Outlander, before landing other major roles in Miss Scarlet andThe Duke, Carnival Row and Netflix's You.
Andrew's career away from acting
It may surprise fans to learn that alongside his successful acting career, Andrew is a talented singer and the frontman of the band The Gustaffsons, which he formed with his lifelong friend and guitarist James Webster in 2020.
Their first EP, The Jacaranda, was met with glowing reviews upon its release in 2022. The official music video, which starred The Royale Family star Sue Johnston OBE, premiered on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch.
The band finished recording their debut album, Black & White Movie, in January 2024 and are set to release their next single, 'Flowers', on 15 November.
Andrew was previously part of the Manchester-based rock band Emerson, which was formed back in 2005. But when Andrew enrolled at the Oxford School of Drama, his music career was put on hold and the band eventually dissolved.
Andrew's love life
Andrew likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, so not much is known about his relationship history or current status.
We do know, however, that he has a lot of love for The Beatles and is a self-described "obsessed" fan.
After performing with his band at the iconic Cavern Club in Liverpool, where The Beatles played many times in the 1960s, Andrew told The Liverpool Echo in 2013: "I'm obsessed, really obsessed, with The Beatles. I'm such a huge fan so playing the Cavern was amazing."
