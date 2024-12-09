Craig Melvin marks final month before big change at Today Show with special time away from studios

It has been quite the eventful last few weeks for Craig Melvin, and with just weeks before Christmas rolls around, his busy schedule isn't letting up.

Last month, it was officially announced that the longtime Today Show anchor would be replacing Hoda Kotb, who is leaving NBC after almost 30 years with them.

And before he takes on his new gig alongside veteran host Savannah Guthrie, he jet off for a very special work assignment.

On the Monday, December 9 installment of the show, Craig tuned in all the way from Paris, France to report on the highly-anticipated reopening of the famed Notre-Dame cathedral, which had been under construction for five years since the 2019 fire that damaged much of it.

"Bonjour ladies, it was pretty remarkable to be there in person, I'll be honest with you," Craig started off, adding: "[It is] truly an exciting rebirth for one of the world's most famous landmarks."

He continued: "As you said, [there were] a series of events over the weekend with leaders from around the world," and that "before yesterday's first public mass, we were given rare access inside this truly iconic treasure."

© Getty Notre-Dame burned in April 2019

World leaders such as of course French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenkyy, England's Prince William, and President-elect Donald Trump were all in attendance to commemorate the big moment.

Further speaking on "the faithful return for the first public mass," Craig also shared he "joined the service to witness the moving moment for Catholics here and around the world."

© Getty Around 150 world leaders attended the reopening

He also noted that New York's own Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan played "a prominent role in the service," and speaking with Craig he said: "When those bells rang, when those doors opened, you just kind of felt like you really were experiencing opening up God's family into God's house."

© Getty The newly restored cathedral

"The moment you step into the restored Notre Dame, it's hard to believe the cathedral was nearly destroyed by fire," Craig went on, adding that "the gaping hole that was the roof after the fire is gone" and "it's beautiful."

© NBC Craig will replace Hoda on January 13

Craig had been outside the cathedral in 2019 in the immediate aftermath of the fire, and he said it was "hard to comprehend" the change in five short years."

He lastly said it's "new found glory," and: "They are expecting 15 million visitors in their first year, and I got to tell you, full disclosure, as you know, I'm not Catholic, I don't speak any French, I understood very few words during the first public mass yesterday, but when that 8,000 organ, when it started up at the beginning of the service, let me tell you, something right here [pointing to his heart], it was moving."