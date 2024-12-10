The Rookie fans have same complaint as season 7 teaser drops

The Rookie returns on January 7, with more "action and excitement" coming to ABC. After months of shooting in LA, Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil and more stars have appeared in a new teaser posted on Instagram, but fans have the same complaint.

WATCH: The Rookie drops new season seven teaser

While many were delighted to see the LAPD back on the case, many noted that there was a total absence of 'Chenford' scenes. As viewers will remember, Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford called time on their relationship in season six, with many hoping that the new episodes will bring about a reconciliation.

"No Chenford??" replied one. "Where is Chenford?" asked another. "Okay but like, will Chenford make a comeback?! I NEED TO KNOW," quipped a third.

© Raymond Liu Fans were disappointed by the lack of 'Chenford' scenes

Currently, it's unknown if the fan favorites will get back together, but Eric Winter has teased what's to come. Joining HELLO! for an exclusive interview in May, the actor revealed what's in store for his character.

"I do know we're gonna see Tim back in the field training rookies, which I think is what people always loved about Tim, I think people liked Metro Tim, but I think people do like training officer Tim, so we'll get him back out in the field," he began.

© Disney/Raymond Liu Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter as Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford

"I think we're going to see Tim and Lucy continue to learn how to navigate their feelings while being on the job. We'll see them pick up in a place where they've shown that they care about each other and now they have to figure out, 'Can we give each other space to do our job and allow our feelings to stay in a safe place but not rush anything and hope one person doesn't go astray?'

While Eric was surprised by Chenford's breakup in season six, he noted that it made for "authentic and real" storytelling.

"It brought me back to Ross and Rachel and Friends, where fans want to see relationships that they can relate to, even if it hurts their feelings – and fans got really upset about it.

© Disney/Raymond Liu The fan favorite couple split in season six

"What was interesting though was that there was no good reason for the breakup," he continued. "Tim was just completely lost in who he is and what he had been through. He had lied to two people that were very important in his life and at the end of the day, he just didn't think he was good enough for her."

Chenford's season seven arc remains a mystery, but rest assured, they will have scenes together. Back in September, Melissa and Eric confirmed that they were filming at a mystery location, after heading to a sun-soaked patch of woodland, and fans noted that they were the only two cast members on set.

Sharing a selfie, Eric wrote: "Love when we explore new locations on @therookieabc. Can't wait to see how this turns out!"