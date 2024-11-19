The Rookie cast marks major celebration on set

The Rookie cast is celebrating Mekia Cox! As the actress rang in her 43rd birthday on set, Eric Winter, Richard T. Jones and more presented her with a crown, a cake, and a sing-song! "Thank you guys, I love you all," the actress told her colleagues, before making a wish and blowing out her candles.

Posting a video of the moment on Instagram, Mekia wrote: "A little birthday bliss — thank you @therookieabc fam."

Shortly after sharing, the star was inundated with sweet messages from friends and fans. Among them, Yaya Yaya DaCosta, known and loved for her roles in Chicago Med and The Lincoln Lawyer, replied: "Happy Solar Return, Scorpio sister!!!"

© Instagram Mekia has been shooting season seven with her co-stars in LA

"The bestttt!!! Happy birthday to you!!!!" added The Rookie: Feds alum, Devika Bhise. "Happy bday fam," wrote Deric Augustine, who is set to make his debut in season seven of The Rookie.

Mekia and her fellow co-stars have been hard at work in LA, after reuniting to shooting the latest instalment in June. Slated to premiere on January 7, 2025, the series will consist of 18 episodes and air weekly.

Teasing upcoming storylines, Eric Winter – aka Tim Bradford – told HELLO! that his character will be back in the field training rookies. Additionally, Lucy and Tim will "continue to learn how to navigate their feelings while being on the job."

More recently, Nathan Fillion and the rest of the cast appeared in a new ABC promo this month. "The fact is we're back," the John Nolan actor said. After Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neil screamed "season seven," the video cut to the 'Chenford' duo and others, including Richard T Jones, who reminded fans to tune in.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Rookie's Nathan Fillion joins cast for major season 7 news

When the police drama returns next year, viewers will meet newcomers Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher. Signed on as rookies Miles and Seth, the characters will be put through their paces in training.

"These two were scraped from the bottom of the barrel," John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) tells his co-worker, Tim in a second teaser.

© Instagran Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine have joined the cast

Miles, played by Deric, has been billed as "one of the newest rookies at the LAPD" but is a "two-year veteran of the force" after working in Texas. Seth, meanwhile, "seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth."

Absent from season seven will be Aaron Thorse – aka Tru Valentino. The actor confirmed his decision to quit the series, in a statement shared on Instagram. After thanking fans for their unwavering support, he suggested that he hadn't ruled out further appearances on The Rookie.