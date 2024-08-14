Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story - the real life story behind star's horrific experience

BBC's new six part series Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story is set to air on Wednesday, and follows the terrifying true story of the reality show star's experience being abducted in Italy back in 2017 after travelling there for a photoshoot. But what actually happened - and why were people so reluctant to believe her story?

Speaking about the situation ahead of the drama landing on BBC, Chloe explained: "In 2017 I was booked for a model shoot in Italy by my agent at the time. But it turned out it wasn’t a shoot, it was a set-up.

"As I walked into the studio, two masked men came from behind me in balaclavas, injected me with ketamine and I was immediately knocked out and taken to a remote farmhouse hours away from Milan. I woke up during the transportation in a duffle bag in the boot of car, gagged and handcuffed and was held captive for six days. Upon arrival at the farmhouse, I was told I was kidnapped for sex trafficking."

A man named Łukasz Herba posed under the alias of Andre Lazio, and offered Chloe a photoshoot via her agency, run by Phil Green. After she didn't return from the shoot as planned, Green received a ransom email from 'The Black Death Group' demanding €300,000. Despite the ransom demand, Chloe's kidnapper Herba released her after six days, and planned to take her to the consulate pretending that she had contacted him for help.

© Sally Mais The series will look at her horrific experience

Chloe revealed: "My kidnapper released me without the ransom being met because I was instinctively able to use emotions and sex appeal to get out and that seemed unbelievable to people.

"Instead of being praised for being smart, tactical and brave in doing this to survive, the media and public chose not to believe me and used this to say how holding hands with the kidnapper and not trying to escape was weird. Instead of sympathising with a victim they created more hurt so I hope they can learn something from watching the series."

© James Stack Will you be watching the series?



She told The Guardian: "I’d say, ‘In the future, when I’m released.' Then he’d get excited about the thought of it, and him being in a happy mood was better for me, because then there’s more chance of him releasing me. Obviously, I had no interest, but I had to play it as if I did. It was the only thing I had to focus on to get out."

© James Stack Chloe Ayling will be played by Nadia Parkes



Herba and his brother, Michał Konrad Herba, were both arrested for kidnapping. Herba was sentenced to 16 years and nine months in prison, while his brother was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison. Following an appeal, both of their sentences were reduced.

Speaking about why Chloe wasn't believed, she explained: "When I came home people doubted my story. Firstly, I think that was because of the way the media were reporting it and leaving a lot of things out. I didn’t want anyone to know about the kidnapping but it was made public by the Italian authorities and therefore out of my control so I was trying to make a positive out of a bad situation.

© Amy Brammall Francesco Pesce (LORENZO RICHELMY) & Chloe (NADIA PARKES) in The Chloe Ayling Story



"I didn’t show my emotions in interviews - since being a child I have always hated the idea of people seeing me cry. I would always put on a brave face and cover things up with a smile. Even one of my closest childhood friends has only seen me cry twice in 20 years."

Kidnapped is now available on BBC iPlayer with episodes airing on BBC Three on 14 August