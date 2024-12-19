The Good Ship Murder viewers all saying same thing about Christmas special

Channel 5's cruise-ship-based drama The Good Ship Murder returned to our screens on Wednesday night with its Christmas special – and viewers have given their verdict on social media.

Starring Shayne Ward as cabaret singer turned detective Jack Grayling and Catherine Tyldesley as ambitious First Officer Kate Woods, the series follows the crime-solving duo as they investigate murder mysteries against the backdrop of the sparkling Mediterranean.

© Mark Cassar/Channel 5 Television/Clapperboard Catherine Tyldesley and Shayne Ward star in The Good Ship Murder

Wednesday night's episode, which marks the show's first-ever festive special, saw the ship's resident Santa Clause fall ill and while Jack manages to secure a replacement, things soon take a dramatic and deadly turn.

Taking to social media, viewers heaped praise on the episode, with one person writing: "Really good episode," while another added: "What an episode. Love this show so much."

© Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited/Clapperboard Productions Fans praised the festive episode

A third remarked: "@shayneTward hello, loved tonight's #TheGoodShipMurder Christmas special great stuff from you, so good having you back on my screen, can't wait for the new series next year," while another commented on the new addition to the cast Kiza Deen, who plays the new head of security, Frankie. "I'm loving this Christmas special, and Frankie is a great new member of the crew," they wrote.

For those yet to tune into the episode, here's the full synopsis: "The holiday season is off to a rocky start when the ship's resident Santa falls ill, threatening to disappoint the passengers.

"Bev puts Jack in charge of finding a replacement Santa, and his search leads him to Buddy, a veteran comedian in Dubrovnik who seems like the perfect fit.

© Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited/Clapperboard Productions The show will return for seasons 2 and 3

"However, unexpected events complicate Jack's plan, leaving everyone scrambling to save Christmas on board."

The episode logline teases: "A festive episode of the cruising murder mystery. When Jack tries to rekindle Kate's Christmas spirit, a murder throws a spanner in the works. Can they catch Santa's killer?"

© MARK CASSAR / Channel 5 The Good Ship Murder returns in January

Starring alongside Shayne and Catherine in the drama are fellow returning stars Claire Sweeney as cruise director Beverley, Geoffrey Breton as Piers, a first officer and Kate's ex-boyfriend, and Zak Douglas as crew member Jamil. Meanwhile, Kiza Deen (Hollyoaks) joined the cast as Frankie, alongside James Barriscale (Hijack) as Captain Marlowe.

The guest cast includes Cliff Parisi (Call the Midwife, EastEnders), Naomi Radcliffe (Coronation Street), Emily Stott (Foundation) and Victoria Schranz.

The show has been commissioned for two more series earlier this year, with the second season kicking off on January 10, 2024.