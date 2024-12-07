All Creatures Great and Small's Christmas special release date and plot: Jimmy's birthday 'hijacked' by Mrs Hall tragedy

It's only a matter of weeks until we return to Darrowby for the annual All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special – and fans are in for an emotional ride!

Not only are residents of Skeldale Hall preparing to celebrate Christmas but it's also little Jimmy's first birthday. Meanwhile, Mrs Hall is faced with potential tragedy after receiving unsettling news about her son Edward, who is serving with the Royal Navy. Intrigued? Here's all you need to know, including when the festive special will arrive on Channel 5.

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small cast out of costume

All Creatures Christmas special plot details

When we return to Darrowby in the Yuletide episode, Skeldale House is preparing for Christmas – and Jimmy's milestone first birthday – without the usual festive treats available.

The synopsis continues: "Mrs Hall has figured out how to deliver the ideal Christmas, but when her world is rocked by a worrying news bulletin, the Skeldale family do their best to support her. A young boy arrives at the surgery with an abandoned fox cub and Mrs Hall can't help feeling a connection with the animal.

© Helen Williams / Channel 5 / Playground The Christmas special airs on December 23

"Meanwhile, Tristan is given an important Royal Army Veterinary Corps (RAVC) mission involving pigeons. Tristan is underwhelmed by the task and Siegfried sends him to Enoch Sykes, a cantankerous pigeon fancier. Tristan's attempt to win over Enoch's trust doesn't go to plan."

© Helen Williams / Channel 5 / Playground Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon

Elsewhere, as Helen and James prepare for Jimmy's birthday tea at Heston Grange, the former has to deal with some "family disagreements".

"When the fox needs veterinary help, Siegfried faces a difficult decision as to how best to care for the animal, whilst also looking after Mrs Hall," the synopsis concludes.

© Helen Williams / Channel 5 Helen and James prepare to celebrate Jimmy's first birthday

What happens with Mrs Hall?

According to Samuel West, who plays Siegfried Farnon, Jimmy's birthday is "properly hijacked by the possible tragedy facing Mrs Hall" when she learns that her son Edward's ship has been struck.

© Helen Williams / Channel 5 / Playground Mrs Hall faces turmoil in the festive episode

Anna Madeley, who plays the Skeldale housekeeper, said: "It's a horrendous time for Mrs. Hall. It's every mother's worst nightmare. She receives the news that Edward's ship has been struck, and this happens right before Christmas, when Jimmy's birthday is also coming up - a time when you desperately want good news and for everyone to be together."

With little information to console her, Mrs Hall seeks out information of her own and meets a young lad named Paddy, who had been with Edward on the ship. "It's a difficult journey for her, and even though she tries to stay strong, that uncertainty starts to take its toll," Anna said.

© Helen Williams / Channel 5 / Playground Mrs Hall gets some worrying news

Christmas special release date

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special will air on Monday 23 December at 9pm on Channel 5 & My5.