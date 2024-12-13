Hoda Kotb enjoys heartwarming mommy-daughter date with youngest after wedding reveal

Hoda Kotb has shared a gorgeous new picture with her youngest daughter Hope, revealing that she had taken the young girl to the theater.

"Great day with my little girl!" Hoda captioned the post, which featured a selfie of the mother-daughter duo with big smiles on their faces. Hoda wore a white jacket and her personalized necklaces with the names of her daughters – she is also mom to Haley – was visible. Hope wore a bright pink sweater.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb and daughter Hope at the theater

The Today Show anchor also recently shared a fun day out with older daughter Haley taking her to a New York Giants game at MetLife Stadium alongside family friends and her former co-star Kathie Lee Gifford.

Hoda welcomed her girls via adoption when she was engaged to Joel Schiffman, but they never tied the knot; they ended their roman

ce in 2022.

© Hoda Kotb Hoda with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda's daughter Haley at the Giants game

She was also married for three years to Burzis Kanga between 2005 and 2008, and during a conversation on micro-weddings with Jenna Bush Hager this week, admitted she is open to getting married again, sharing that "when that day comes" she would probably want "a small [wedding], yeah".

Hoda will be hoping to spend even more time with her girls when she retires from the NBC show in the new year. Hoda's official departure date is January 10, 2015, and Craig Melvin will step in the following Monday, January 13 to sit alongside Savannah Guthrie.

© Hoda Kotb Hoda with friends at the Giants game

When Hoda first announced her departure in September, the mom-of-two revealed that it was largely influenced by having recently turned 60, and the reflections that came with the milestone including the realization she wanted to give her daughters, Hope and Haley, more of her time.

"It was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old because I started thinking about that decade, like what does that decade mean, what does it hold, what's it going to have for me, and I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new," she shared.

Hoda Kotb's decision to leave Today has her co-hosts in tears

She also noted: "This is what the top of the wave feels like for me, and I thought, 'It can't get better,'" adding: "[My kids] deserve a better piece of my time pie that I have."

The announcement left her co-hosts in tears, including Jenna Bush Hager, who will now host the 4th Hour solo with a rotating list of guest hosts.

It has been renamed Today with Jenna & Friends; in the past, Justin Sylvester, Michelle Buteau, and Willie Geist have frequently stepped in.