Outnumbered fans left in tears after the Brockman family is hit with shock news

Outnumbered fans were left stunned during the highly anticipated Christmas special when it was revealed that Pete Brockman is battling prostate cancer. The revelation came eight years after the beloved sitcom last aired.

The festive special began by catching viewers up on the Brockman family's lives. Sue and Pete are now living in a smaller home, with their three children—Jake, Ben, and Karen—having all flown the nest.

WATCH: A clip from award-winning British sitcom 'Outnumbered'

A shocking diagnosis

Outnumbered returned after eight years

Early in the episode, it became clear that Pete had something important to share. He and Sue were seen discussing his "secret" before the heartbreaking news was revealed to the family.

Pete, played by Hugh Dennis, shared his diagnosis with Jake and Karen in person and Ben via FaceTime. Amid poor reception and interruptions, Pete said: "So the good news is that they've caught it early, and I'm very likely to be fine. But I've been diagnosed with prostate cancer."

A mix of emotions

Pete was hit by some terrible cancer news

In true Outnumbered fashion, the moment blended humour with emotion. Ben, played by Daniel Roche, repeatedly lost his connection just as Pete tried to explain, leaving viewers in an emotional whirlwind.

Ben's chaotic comments lightened the mood briefly. However, many fans found the storyline to be an unexpected and heavy topic for the festive episode.

Fan reactions

Outnumbered's new special was very touching

Viewers took to social media to share their reactions, with many expressing shock and sadness at Pete's diagnosis.

One viewer wrote: "Turned on Outnumbered to have a laugh, but I had to turn it off. This was too much to handle at Christmas." Another added: "Why would they base the Christmas episode around cancer? It's just so depressing."

Some fans felt the storyline was left unresolved, with one saying: "A random cancer storyline that wasn't resolved—happy Christmas?"

New faces and laughs

Pete had to tell his family that he has cancer

Despite the emotional storyline, the special also brought lighter moments. Fans were introduced to Jake's daughter, Zara, the newest addition to the Brockman family.

Zara had viewers laughing with her roleplaying as a hyena and performing dinosaur impressions with her grandparents, Sue and Pete. These playful moments helped balance the more serious themes of the episode.

A bittersweet return

Jake was stunned to learn of his dad's cancer diagnosis

While the Christmas special provided laughs and nostalgic charm, Pete's cancer diagnosis brought a serious undertone that divided fans. The blend of comedy and drama, a hallmark of the show, left viewers with mixed emotions.

The Outnumbered Christmas special is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.