The Split: Barcelona viewers saying the same thing as show returns with special episodes

The BBC's hit legal drama The Split returned to our screens on Sunday night with the opening episode of its two-part festive special.

Set in Barcelona, the new episodes take place two years on from the third series and picks up in sunny Barcelona, where divorce lawyer Hannah Defoe (Nicola Walker) and her family have gathered for the wedding of her and Nathan's (Stephen Mangan) daughter Liv.

It's safe to say the first episode went down a storm with fans, who praised the gripping story, which saw Hannah arrive at her daughter's wedding venue in the Catalonian countryside only to find her ex Archie on the guest list.

Taking to social media, one person penned: "Feeling all the emotions over #TheSplit! Who else is on the edge of their seat watching this drama unfold? Can't wait to see what happens next!" while another added: "Great to get a surprise bonus double episode of #TheSplit after being told it was ending for good. A very messy situation for all the characters and I can't wait to see how it all unravels in episode 2! Any theories?"

© BBC / Sister Pictures Annabel Scholey sa Nina and Nicola Walker as Hannah in The Split Barcelona

A third fan wrote: "Triumphant return, and I can't wait for tomorrow to see how this special ends," while another praised the cast's performances, adding: "Finally, a quality programme with superb acting. Best programme (series) of the festive season by a million miles. Can't wait for tomorrow night's episode (shame there's not more though)."

© BBC / Sister Pictures Stephen Mangan plays Nathan

While the series came to an end in 2022 with its third and final season, many fans are hoping to see more of the drama after the two-part special. One person wrote: "I just love #TheSplit please please bring this back for more," while another added: "Ooooo #TheSplit on BBC One is so so so good! I just wish it wasn't just a two-parter. Nicola Walker excels in everything she is in!"

Sadly, while The Split isn't set to return for a fourth season, fans can look forward to its upcoming spin-off series The Split-Up, which centres around the high-stakes world of Manchester's divorce law circuit.

© BBC / SISTER Viewers praised the show's return

For those yet to catch up on The Split: Barcelona, here's the full synopsis: "Two years on, formidable family lawyer Hannah Defoe (Nicola Walker) and her family are back and have gathered for a beautiful wedding at a magnificent vineyard, nestled in Catalonia's wine region.

"Set across one sun-soaked weekend, The Split will encompass break-ups, reunions and like all good weddings, plenty of romance. As the sun rises over the glorious Spanish countryside, Hannah is compelled to banish the ghosts of her past and open herself up to the possibility of love again. Can she find the courage to take the leap into a new future?"

© BBC / Sister Pictures The special continues on Monday night

Fans tuning into part two, which airs on 30 December at 9pm on BBC One, can expect to see "explosive secrets come to light that threaten to derail the wedding, unravel a marriage of 30 years, and encourage Hannah to finally face her fears and commit to something new" according to the synopsis.