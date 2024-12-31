The Split: Barcelona viewers make same 'complaint' after part two of special episodes

The Split: Barcelona drew to a dramatic close on Monday night following its return to screens after two years with a two-part special – and viewers have taken to social media with the same complaint.

Starring Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan, the Spain-set episodes pick up two years on from the events of season three and see the Defoe family gathered in the Catalonian countryside for the wedding of Hannah and Nathan's daughter, Liv.

But despite the idyllic setting, things don't exactly go to plan. Hannah is forced to face her fears of commitment after turning up at the venue to find her ex Archie on the guest list. Meanwhile, explosive secrets about Liv's fiancé Gael threaten to derail the wedding.

WATCH: Did you enjoy The Split: Barcelona?

While fans were full of praise for the show's emotional return, many shared their disappointment about the lack of a fourth season and called for more episodes.

One person penned: "Really loved #thesplit #thesplitbarcelona it was brilliant but my one complaint is it wasn't long enough. Another series please more telly like this please that's not a police or murder series," while another remarked: "Need The Split to make an official return. I need the Defoes back on my screen - for more than 2 episodes!"

© BBC / Sister Pictures The two-part special centred around Liv's wedding

A third fan wrote: "Loved part 2 tonight. A very cleverly thought out storyline and many surprises. If only they would bring this show back more permanently," while another added: "OMG, how can it be left like this, definitely need a new series."

Many also praised leading lady Nicola's performance as Hannah, with one viewer writing: "Nicola Walker really is a brilliant actress," while another added: "Nicola is brilliant and I’ve always loved #TheSplit. So pleased we got to see it, one last time."

© BBC / Sister Pictures Nicola Walker and Toby Stephens star in The Split: Barcelona

So, will The Split be back for another season? As things stand, the show will not return with a fourth outing. Creator Abi Morgan said that she'd always planned for the drama to air in three seasons. "It was always built around the shape of three series where you would watch a marriage come into trouble in series one," she told the BBC. "In series two, you'd see the passion of the affair, and in series three you would see the aftermath and the kind of consequences of that as this couple go through a divorce," she continued. "When it came to writing the end of series three, I wasn't only writing the end of that series, I knew I was writing the end of the show."

© BBC / Sister Pictures Viewers called for the show's return

Explaining the reason behind the show's return, the writer said that after falling in love with the characters and realising "what an incredible audience we have", she felt "a real desire to see where Hannah and the gang were now".

"And also honestly, to give the audience that we've grown and who are just so incredibly passionate about the show, just a lovely last…potentially last… thank you and a kind of 'last hurrah' treat," she added.

© BBC / SISTER Fans praised the emotional final episode

For those yet to tune into the series, it's set across one "sun-soaked weekend" and features "break-ups, reunions and like all good weddings, plenty of romance," according to the synopsis. It continues: "As the sun rises over the glorious Spanish countryside, Hannah is compelled to banish the ghosts of her past and open herself up to the possibility of love again. Can she find the courage to take the leap into a new future?"

The Split: Barcelona is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.