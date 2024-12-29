The Chase fans pay tribute to contestant who died in 'horrible' circumstances

Fans of The Chase have paid heartfelt tributes to contestant Pete Green, who tragically passed away in "horrible circumstances" before his episode aired. Pete's appearance on the popular ITV quiz show, originally filmed in 2021, was repeated in October last year, sparking an outpouring of love and remembrance online.

Pete competed against Paul Sinha, also known as The Sinnerman, and made a strong impression with his warm personality and engaging spirit. After learning of his passing, fans took to social media to express their condolences.

One viewer wrote: "Can't watch this without feeling a bit sad." Another added: "Beloved Pete, God bless him. Rest in eternal peace." A third simply called him "Pete the legend."

A tribute from Paul Sinha

Paul Sinha himself paid tribute to Pete after hearing the tragic news of his passing. Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Paul said: "Saddened to hear that Pete from today's Chase has since passed away in horrible circumstances. A true gentleman, a warm, engaging, and thoroughly entertaining opponent."

Pete's death was reportedly the result of a house fire, a tragedy that left his community in shock. Local council colleagues described his death as something that "cast a shadow" over the area.

Pete's family remembers

Pete's son, Ben, also spoke out about his father's excitement leading up to the show. Ben said: "Dad was so excited about the episode. He talked about it daily up to the filming and then every week after."

He continued: "He had an amazing time and described the crew as the most wonderful warm people, and yourself & Bradley as amazing characters he would have liked to have had a beer with! TY."

Ben's touching words highlighted the joy and pride Pete felt in being part of the show, leaving fans even more moved by his story.

The Chase's festive fun

While Pete's story brought a sombre note, The Chase recently had a lighthearted moment during its Christmas special. Host Bradley Walsh was left stunned when an Anne Hegerty impersonator unexpectedly crashed onto the set.

The impersonator turned out to be fellow Chaser Shaun Wallace, also known as The Dark Destroyer. Shaun dressed up in Anne's signature grey suit, complete with a cropped wig, bold red lipstick, and glittery festive eyeshadow.

Bradley couldn't contain his laughter and asked: "Who have you come as?" Shaun responded, holding a copy of The Chase board game: "I'm Anne Hegerty, from The Chase board game."

The hilarious impersonation brought some much-needed festive cheer to the studio and had viewers in stitches.

Remembering Pete

Pete Green's appearance on The Chase may have been brief, but his impact was lasting. Fans, family, and even Chaser Paul Sinha remember him fondly for his warm spirit and engaging personality.

His story serves as a reminder of the connections and memories created on the show, even in the face of heartbreaking loss.

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV. Fans can catch up on episodes via ITVX.