Heartbreak for Jennifer Lopez as ' safety concerns' cancel Hollywood premiere

Jennifer Lopez's Hollywood premiere for new movie Unstoppable has been canceled amid a rapidly growing wildfire in California.

"In light of today’s safety concerns around heightened wind activity and fire outbreaks in Los Angeles, we regret to inform you that we are cancelling tonight’s premiere of UNSTOPPABLE," a spokesperson for the studio told HELLO!

"As much as we were looking forward to celebrating this wonderful and inspiring film with you, safety is our first priority. We encourage everyone to watch UNSTOPPABLE on Prime Video, which will be available globally on January 16. Thank you for your understanding and please stay safe."

© Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Ima Judy Robles and Jennifer Lopez seen at a Special Screening Of "Unstoppable"

The fire grew to 300 acres within four hours in the neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, where Jennifer's ex-husband Ben Affleck and numerous other A-listers live.

Residents have been told "don't wait, evacuate" by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

JLo stars in Unstoppable as Judy Robles

The film premiere was due to take place in Hollywood, with Jennifer to be joined by her co-stars Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, and Don Cheadle.

The film is a biopic of US wrestler Anthony Robles who won a national championship with one leg.

Jennifer plays his mother, Judy Robles.

Jennifer Lopez stars in Unstoppable trailer

Hours before it had been due to take place, the Los Angeles City Fire Department said: “People in the area of Palisades need to evacuate now due to a rapidly moving wildfire. Pack all people and pets into your vehicle and leave the area immediately."

Homes have been pictured on fire and plumes of thick black smoke billowed over Los Angeles as the city was also hit with high wind warnings.

US officials also shut down sections of the Pacific Coast Highway except for evacuations, according to the California Department of Transportation.

© AFP via Getty Images A brush fire burns near homes in Pacific Palisades, California on January 7, 2025

The news comes a day after Jen and Ben officially reached a divorce settlement, marking the end of their rekindled romance less than five months after Jennifer filed to dissolve their two-year marriage.

According to TMZ, Jennifer and Ben will each retain the earnings they individually acquired from various projects during their marriage.

Ben’s stake in Artists Equity, the production company he co-founded with longtime friend Matt Damon in November 2022 — and which produced the film Unstoppable — was reportedly left untouched.